ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
4:21 AMan hour ago

Follow here 2024 Super Bowl Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers live, as well as the latest information from the Allegiant                    Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
4:16 AMan hour ago

How to watch Chiefs vs 49ers Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday 11th February 2024

USA Time: 6:30 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In NFL GamePass

USA TV channel (Spanish): In NFL GamePass

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

4:11 AMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers: match for the in NFL Match?

This is the start time of the game Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers: of Sunday 11th February 2024 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday 11th February 2024

21:20 hrs

 In NFL GamePass

Bolivia

Sunday 11th February 2024

20:20 hrs

In NFL GamePass

Brazil

Sunday 11th February 2024

21:20 hrs

In NFL GamePass

Chile

Sunday 11th February 2024

20:20 hrs

In NFL GamePass

Colombia

Sunday 11th February 2024

20:20 hrs

In NFL GamePass

Ecuador

Sunday 11th February 2024

20:20 hrs

In NFL GamePass

Spain

Sunday 11th February 2024

4:20hrs

In NFL GamePass

Canada

Sunday 11th February 2024

20:20 hrs

In NFL GamePass

USA

Sunday 11th February 2024

19:20 hrs

In NFL GamePass and Paramount +

Mexico

Sunday 11th February 2024

19:20 hrs

In NFL GamePass, ESPN, TUDN, Azteca Deportes and Fox.

Paraguay

Sunday 11th February 2024

20:20 hrs

In NFL GamePass

Peru

Sunday 11th February 2024

20:20 hrs

In NFL GamePass

Uruguay

Sunday 11th February 2024

21:20 hrs

In NFL GamePass

Venezuela

Sunday 11th February 2024

20:20 hrs

In NFL GamePass
4:06 AMan hour ago

Half Time

For many music fans, non-NFL fans watch this big game, just for the Halftime Show. Where Usher will be the special guest, remember that it is now Apple Music, the organizer of this event. Where the singer has made it clear that it has been difficult to have a show in 13 minutes, with the successes he has had.

Regarding the guests he will have, he commented: “I think I made it easy for myself when I decided to include artists in songs that became hits. That gave me the most inspiration. "I've definitely gone through a lot of ideas of who could spend this moment with me."

4:01 AMan hour ago

Player to watch for 49ers

On the other hand Mr Irrelevant, Broc Purdy seeks to win his first Super Bowl, being his first appearance at the age of 24, the San Francisco QB played 16 games in the season. With 31 touchdowns, 4,280 yards and 4,127 completion yards, 76 yards the longest pass, 28 times sacked, 11 interceptions, 2 rushing touchdowns, 144 yards, 6 fumbles and 2 turnovers. In the Playoffs he has 2 games, 2 touchdowns, 51 yards the longest pass, 3 times sacked, 503 complete yards, 21 yards rushing and 62 complete yards. 61% effectiveness in passes per game.
3:56 AMan hour ago

Player To Watch for Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs MVP, is looking for his second ring. This season he has played 16 games, 27 touchdowns, 4,183 yards, 3,997 completion yards, 67 yards longest pass, 14 interceptions, 27 sacks. He rushed 389 yards, 25 rushing yards, 3 fumbles, 5 fumbles. In the Playoffs, 3 games, 4 touchdowns, 2 sacks, 707 completed yards, 39 yards for the longest pass and 0 interceptions. 68% effectiveness in passes per game.
3:51 AM2 hours ago

When was your last Super Bowl win?

San Francisco has not won a Super Bowl since before the 2000 era, being in 1995 in the XXIX edition, since 1/29/1995 against the Chargers 49 to 26. The MVP being Steve Young. Their last Super Bowl loss was in 2020 against the Chiefs.
In 2023, the Chiefs won their last Super Bowl against Philadelphia by 38 to 35. Mahomes was their MVP in the LVII edition. Kansas' most recent loss was in 2021 in the LV edition against Tampa Bay 31 to 9.
3:46 AM2 hours ago

Rematch

On February 2, 2020, Chiefs and 49ers faced off for glory, in Miami Florida, at the Hard Rock. With more than 62 thousand spectators. Two well-known Quarterbacks, one remains and the other left. Garoppolo vs. Mahomes. The score ended 20 for San Francisco and 31 points for Kansas. The Chiefs led in the first quarter 7-3. In the second San Francisco changed the roles, taking the lead, in the third quarter it was the same story with 10 points scored. In the last quarter, Chiefs made a comeback with 21 points. Finishing the game with a difference of 11 points. There were 351 total yards for the 49ers, 397 for the Chiefs, 2 turnovers for both sides and 21 first downs for the 49ers and 26 for the Chiefs. The MVP was Patrick Mahomes.

3:41 AM2 hours ago

How many Super Bowls have the 49ers and Chiefs won?

The Chiefs have been the fashionable team in recent years, they have won the Super Bowl 3 times, the San Fracisco 49ers have won the Vince Lombardi 5 times.

The San Francisco team is one away from tying the Steelers and the Pats. Beating the Dallas Cowboys. Kansas will look to be on the 4-win list with the Giants and Packers.

3:36 AM2 hours ago

Last Super Bowl champions

In the last 5 years there have been teams that have made history to obtain the highest trophy that the NFL has, the Vince Lombardi, its name is inspired by the former coach of the Green Bay Packers, since 1970 it has been called that.
Its last owners have been from 2019 to 2023, the New England Patriots beat the Rams in 2019, Kansas City in 2020 beat the 49ers by 31 to 20. Tampa Bay in 2021 took home the gold with Brady, beating the Chiefs by 31 to 9. The Rams in 2022 won against the Bengals by 20 to 23. In the most recent year of 2023, Kansas City was the winner against the Eagles by 35 to 38.
3:31 AM2 hours ago

The big day has arrived

The Super Bowl arrived in Las Vegas, where the Chiefs and 49ers seek glory, let's find out how they reached the top game in the NFL. The Ravens were the top favorites to arrive, but the Chiefs won it 17 to 10, reaching another edition of the Super Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers came into this edition in a difficult game against the Lions. Winning 34 to 31.
3:26 AM2 hours ago

Where are you going to play?

Allegiant Stadium will be the venue for this Super Bowl 58, located in Paradise, Nevada, United States. Nicknamed the Death Star, Las Vegas hosts the biggest game. With a capacity for 65 thousand spectators, the home of the Raiders. With a cost of 1,800,000,000 dollars, open to the public from July 31, 2020.
3:21 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NFL 2024: Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Mauricio Gonzalez
Mauricio Gonzalez
Reportero y estudiante de comunicación y medios digitales
5$
10$
15$