Baltimore Ravens vs Dallas Cowboys Preview: Dak Prescott looking to guide Cowboys to ninth straight win

Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens Preview: Dak Prescott looking to guide Cowboys to ninth straight win

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys welcome the Baltimore Ravens to AT&T Stadium on Sunday as they look to extend their winning run to nine games.

The NFC East outfit come into the game 8-1 and off the back of a brilliant win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend.

Meanwhile, John Harbaugh’s side have picked up since their bye week and have won their last two, against the Steelers and the Cleveland Browns.

Ravens have picked up after bye week

Their win against the 0-10 Browns came as no surprise, but they had to do it the hard way as they were trailing 7-6 at halftime.

Flacco and his offense got going and their defense stepped up their game and the quarterback threw three second half touchdown passes to inspire a convincing win.

And now they find themselves top of the AFC North by one game, however, there are sure to be many twists and turns between now and the end of the regular season.

With the AFC West being so strong this season, it is inevitable that the Ravens will have to win their division to go and reach the playoffs.

Prescott leading from the front

And talk of the playoffs has been kept to a minimum in both camps, especially with the Cowboys getting off to their best start to a season since 1977.

They have won their last eight games and rookie quarterback Prescott has been a revelation, as well as rookie running back Ezekial Elliott.

In last weeks win over the Steelers, Elliott caught a screen pass for an 83-yard touchdown, and he also managed to rush for two, with the final one being the game-winning score.

Tony Romo came out in his press conference last week and seemed to hand over the reigns to Prescott, and it is no surprise either.

Whether this is now it for Romo in Dallas is another question, but as long as Prescott continues performing the way he has been, there isn’t a chance Dallas can take him out the team.

Injury Report

C.J. Mosley (thigh), who was out of the last two games, has been listed as questionable for the game against Dallas, while Crockett Gilmore (thigh) and Alex Lewis (ankle) are out.

Kamalei Correa (thigh), Timmy Jernigan (shoulder), Shareece Wright (thigh) and Marshal Yanda (shoulder) are listed as questionable on the Ravens’ injury report.

Outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil (foot), defensive tackle Jimmy Smith (back) and Lorenzo Taliaferro (thigh) are doubtful.

As for the hosts, they have Barry Church (forearm) and Morris Claiborne (groin) out of Sunday’s game. Five players are questionable; Romo (back), Demarcus Lawrence (back), Chaz Green (foot/back), Tyron Smith (back/hip) and Dez Bryant (back).