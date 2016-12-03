Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs: Playoff hopefuls clash at the Georgia Dome

The Atlanta Falcons, 7-4, are flying high but have just a one game lead in the NFC South currently. Their opponents on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs, are 8-3 and are sitting one game out of first place in the AFC West.

Both teams are playing great football and looking to get into the playoffs as early as possible, which makes this week crucial to their hopes for a postseason run.

Injury Report

Atlanta Falcons: The NFC South leaders were dealt two major blows on defense in the last week as star cornerback Desmond Trufant was placed on IR due to season-ending shoulder surgery. The other key injury was Adrian Clayborn, one of the team's premier pass rushers, suffered a partially torn meniscus and will miss around four weeks.

Linebacker Paul Worrilow is questionable due to illness while punter Matt Bosher is expected to return after missing last week's victory over Arizona.

Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs are looking at a lengthy injury report heading into Week 13's meeting with the Falcons and could be without nose tackle Dontari Poe due to a back problem. Kansas City are already without Jaye Howard on the defensive line after placing him on IR during the week because of a hip flexor injury.

Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, linebacker Justin Houston and defensive end Kendall Reyes were all listed as questionable after getting in a limited practice on Friday.

Background

The Chiefs and Falcons last met in 2012 with the Falcons dominating the game at Arrowhead Stadium by a score of 40-24.

Matt Ryan rushes for a touchdown during a 40-24 win over the Chiefs in 2012. (Source: Kansas City Star/Getty Images)

The Chiefs last beat Atlanta in 2004, winning 56-10, and are currently 5-3 all time against the Falcons.

Matt Ryan has played in just one more career game than Alex Smith but has 9,632 more yards and 76 more TDs.

What to Watch For

Julio Jones vs Marcus Peters: Jones currently leads the NFL in receiving yards (1,140) and this week he gets to line up across second year corner Marcus Peters, who leads the NFL in interceptions since last season (13). Jones was held to four catches for 35 yards last week by Patrick Peterson but should bounce back this week.

Justin Houston vs Jake Matthews: Houston was unstoppable against the Denver Broncos last Sunday but faces a tougher test this time around against Pro Bowl LT Jake Matthews. Houston's dominance is terrifying to watch and Matthews will need to be at his very best in order to keep his quarterback out of Houston's path.

Turnover Margin: The Chiefs are currently +14 in the turnover margin, first in the NFL, and will be looking to add to that on Sunday. The Falcons, +3 in that category, must protect the ball against a tough, ball-hawking Chiefs defense.

Alex Smith vs Falcons Secondary: Alex Smith hasn't been known to shred defenses in his career and 2016 is no different, having thrown for 2,297 yards and 10 TDs this season. Atlanta's secondary have given up 282 passing yards per game this season, last in the NFL, and recently lost their best corner for the season.

With Atlanta boasting a solid run defense, Smith may be forced to throw often and test this Falcons secondary.