Eric Berry's big day gives the Chiefs their 9th win

The Atlanta Falcons saw their division lead diminish slightly on Sunday as they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, 29-28. Matt Ryan's two interceptions on the day proved costly as both were returned the distance and ultimately decided the game

Vic Beasley forces a fumble on Alex Smith with Grady Jarrett on hand to recover. (Source: @AtlantaFalcons)

Berry Delivers Blow to End the Half

The Falcons received to start the first half and targeted their star wideout early and often. Matt Ryan’s first three pass attempts were caught by Julio Jones for a total of 44 yards, moving him into 2nd on the all-time Falcons receiving yardage list.

The fast start turned into points as Devonta Freeman capped off the 10-play, 81 yard drive with a one-yard score.

The Chiefs weren’t down for long as it took just four plays on their first drive to get on the board. Spencer Ware scored from three yards out but the ensuing extra point attempt by Cairo Santos was blocked by Rashede Hageman.

The Falcons continued to move the ball down the field with efficiency but had to settle for a 22-yard field goal from Matt Bryant with 5:12 left in the first quarter. Kansas City’s next drive saw them turn the ball over as Alex Smith was sacked and stripped by Vic Beasley. A fifth forced fumble on the year for Beasley to accompany 10.5 sacks.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, Atlanta could only turn the takeaway into three points as Bryant hit another 22-yard field goal. The score was level at 13-13 with 7:05 left in the first half after the Chiefs’ 11 play, 92-yard drive culminated in Alex Smith finding Ware for his second touchdown of the game.

The Falcons looked to add points before the end of the first half but Eric Berry intercepted Matt Ryan with 37 seconds left and returned it to the house for a touchdown. Atlanta managed to get their points on the board as Bryant drilled a 59-yard field goal to end the first half.

Two Point Conversion Goes the Other Way

Kansas City started with the ball in the second half and took just four plays to extend their lead to 27-16. A fake punt on 4th and 1 saw Albert Wilson burst through the defensive line untouched for the 55-yard touchdown.

The Falcons offense seemed to stumble throughout the third quarter but Julio Jones was on hand to bail them out time and time again. An 11-play drive that stretched into the fourth quarter ended with another one yard rushing touchdown for Devonta Freeman.

After the defense forced a three and out midway through the fourth quarter, the Falcons offense took their first lead since the first quarter thanks to Ryan throwing a five-yard touchdown to Aldrick Robinson. The following two-point conversion attempt was intercepted at the goal line by Eric Berry and returned 100 yards to give Kansas City a 29-28 lead.

The “pick-two” gave Kansas City the lead and a few first downs sealed the win to leave the Chiefs at 9-3 while the Falcons drop to 7-5. Eric Berry's big day puts even more pressure on Atlanta at the top of the NFC South while the Chiefs edge closer to the Raiders in the AFC West.

Injuries to Jake Matthews, Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu will be things to keep an eye on throughout the coming week.