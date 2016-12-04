Joe Flacco stars as Baltimore Ravens thrash Miami Dolphins

Flacco led the Ravens to a brilliant win at home (Photo: Patrick Smith/ Getty Images)

Joe Flacco threw four touchdown passes as the Baltimore Ravens brought the Miami Dolphins’ six-game winning streak to an abrupt end at M&T Bank Stadium.

Terrance West caught a three-yard touchdown reception before Dennis Pitta added two of his own before half-time.

The Ravens led by 24-points and continued their dominance on both sides of the ball, and Miami still hadn’t registered a point going into the final quarter.

Ryan Tannehill took advantage of good field position and found DeVante Parker in the end zone, but the Dolphins failed on the two-point conversion.

Baltimore responded immediately and Flacco threw to Breshad Perriman for a 53-yard catch and run to the end zone.

John Harbaugh’s side sit top of the AFC North after their dominant 38-6 win, and as for Adam Gase’s Dolphins, they were handed a reality check.

West scores on opening drive

Baltimore came into the game having won three of their four games after their bye week, and started quickly by scoring a touchdown on the opening drive of the game.

Flacco drove his offense 75-yards down the field and connected with West for a three-yard touchdown catch and the Ravens’ wheels were in motion.

Andrew Franks missed a 46-yard field goal attempt and on the next drive the hosts marched down the field once more and doubled their lead.

Pitta with two touchdown's before half-time

Flacco threw straight down the middle to tight-end Pitta, who shrugged off two players to bundle his way into the end zone.

Tannehill threw his first interception of the game when his pass to Parker was picked off by Lardarius Webb on the goal-line.

However, with the next play, Flacco tried to find Mike Wallace, who had defensive players in front and behind him, but was picked off by Byron Maxwell.

Tannehill went three-and-out and after Miami punted away possession, Flacco led is offense down the field once more for another touchdown drive.

The quarterback found Pitta once more on a nine-yard catch and run and the tight end took the ball into the end zone for his second score of the game.

Ravens with emphatic lead at half-time

This was the first time the Ravens had scored a touchdown in the second quarter of a game this season since Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.

Justin Tucker kicked a 55-yard field goal in the final seconds of the quarter and the hosts had a commanding 24-0 lead at half-time.

Tannehill couldn’t get his offense going and threw another pick as his pass was tipped by Jarvis Landry up to Eric Weddle and returned 53-yards into Miami territory.

The Dolphins had a chance to get on the board when Maxwell stripped the ball out of Pitta’s arms and Tannehill took advantage on the next play.

Miami score, but Baltimore extend lead

He threw to the back of the end zone to Parker, but the two-point conversion that followed was no good.

Baltimore responded, and Flacco threw to Perriman, who caught the pass and showed off his blistering pace by taking the ball to the end zone.

Ryan Mallett came in as starting quarterback as the game was put to bed with that 53-yard touchdown reception, but there was time for one more score.

Tannehill threw his third interception to Jerraud Powers and running-back West made the most of the chance a few plays later and rushed into the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown.

Baltimore travel to face the New England Patriots at the Gillette Stadium on Monday Night Football, while Miami are at home to the Arizona Cardinals.