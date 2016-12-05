Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas exits Sunday Night Football with leg injury

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas looks at the ball in an NFL game. Image via Getty Images.

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas left Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers in the first half due to a leg injury.

Thomas appeared to injure his leg while going up for an interception on an attempted pass by Carolina quarterback Cam Newton.

The former first-round pick was carted off the field due to the injury, which is reportedly a broken bone.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network tweeted during the contest, “#Seahawks S Earl Thomas suffered a broken bone in his leg in the first half, sources say. He’s out indefinitely. Brutal injury.”

Seattle was able to hang on without the All-Pro safety, winning comfortably by a final score of 40-7 over the Panthers.

While the Hawks came away victorious on Thursday, they may be without their starting safety.

Rapoport later tweeted, “#Seahawks S Earl Thomas’ broken leg is described as a “cracked tibia” by coach Pete Carroll to (via NBC’s Michele Tafoya on the sidelines).”

Thomas himself later sent out a tweet of his own, tweeting, “This game has been so good to me no regrets.. A lot is running through my mind including retirement thanks for all the prayers.”

Prior to last week's game against Tampa Bay, the safety hadn’t missed a game in the first seven years of his career.

Seattle Seahawks Safety Earl Thomas looks on in an NFL game. Image via Otto Greule Jr./Getty Images

Another Strong Season for Thomas

The Texas product is in the midst of yet another excellent season for the Seahawks. Once again anchoring arguably the league’s best defensive unit, Thomas has accounted for 22 tackles in 10 games.

What’s more, the veteran has also added nine pass deflections and a pair of interceptions. In terms of fumbles, Thomas has taken a loose ball back 34 yards for a touchdown.

Potential Thomas Replacements

It is unclear how much time Thomas will miss. However, the Seahawks have a number of options to step in and fill the starting spot.

Steven Terrell seems the most likely to gain more snaps. The fellow safety has spent parts of three seasons in the Pacific Northwest as a key reserve. So far this season, he’s registered career highs in games started, fumbles recoveries and tackles. The 26-year-old has also tied his career-high in pass deflections.

Former Ohio State standout Tyvis Powell could also see some snaps in the defensive backfield.

Next Game Up

The Seahawks will continue their march towards the playoffs next Sunday on the road. Seattle will travel to Wisconsin to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.