NFL Week 14: Five Games to Watch This Weekend

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers emerged from the snow with a win last week but can they stop the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14?

The NFL has given us plenty to look down on this season and a large amount of primetime games have been fairly dull. In recent weeks, the quality of football has improved and with playoffs approaching, the NFL looks back to it's best.

Week 14 kicks off the final quarter of the season and there are plenty of enticing games to get fans ready for the race to the postseason.

Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts

The AFC South is a mess currently with three teams tied for first place with 6-6 records. The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a Monday Night Football trouncing of the New York Jets and are at home, while the Houston Texans are stumbling, having lost three straight.

The divisional matchup is more important than ever with the playoffs right around the corner and both teams are locked in a battle with the Tennessee Titans for first place. Houston are 3-0 in AFC South games this season and rank fifth against the pass which should prove to be a tough test for Andrew Luck and company.

The Texans took the first meeting this season, 26-23 in Week 7.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers look back to their best and just at the right time as they make a push for the AFC North title. They head to Buffalo on Sunday afternoon to face a Buffalo Bills team still clinging on to hopes of a wildcard berth.

Le'Veon Bell will look to continue his stellar season as he is averaging 90 yards per game on the ground. He'll face a below average Buffalo run defense, who are giving up around 116 yards per game. On the other side, LeSean McCoy is playing some of the best football of his career and should be in for a big day against a middle of the pack Steelers run defense.

There'll be no surprises if snow is on the forecast for Sunday's AFC showdown in Buffalo.

Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers

Snow has already started playing it's part in NFL games this season and the Green Bay Packers know all too well. After pulling out a close win at a snow-laden Lambeau Field, they welcome the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

The Seahawks pummeled the Carolina Panthers on Sunday Night Football last week and are cruising to the NFC West title while the Packers must win out in order to have a shot at reaching the playoffs.

Two Super Bowl favorites at the beginning of the season, squaring off in the middle of December with playoff implications, of course it's one of the games of the week.

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants

Sunday Night Football is in for a treat this week with the Dallas Cowboys travelling to New York to face the one team that have been able to stop them this season, their division rivals, the New York Giants.

Larry Donnell scores a touchdown in the New York Giants' Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants were 20-19 winners back in Week 1 but both teams have improved substantially since, especially Dallas.

The Giants sit two games behind the Cowboys in the NFC East and a win on Sunday could make the division a lot more interesting with three games to go.

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots

With the Oakland Raiders losing on Thursday night, the New England Patriots regained control of the AFC's number one seed. They'll want to hold onto that spot but will be faced with a tough Baltimore Ravens team on Monday Night Football.

The Ravens and Patriots have given us some great playoff matchups in recent memory and with both teams heading to the postseason again, Monday night could be a preview of what's to come.

New England and Baltimore are both allowing just 17.3 points per game, but will the visitors be able to stop Tom Brady from adding to his 7-3 record against them?

The NFL playoffs are coming and teams are fighting tooth and nail to reach them. Week 14 is setting up to be a great week of football and should make the playoff picture a little clearer when the dust settles.