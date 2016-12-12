Seattle Seahawks turn the ball over at will as Green Bay Packers dominate in 38-10 win

Packers celebrate interception. | Photo: USA Today Sports

The Seattle Seahawks committed six turnovers, as the Green Bay Packers dominated this week 14 clash and claimed a 38-10 victory.

An even start

At least for a quarter of this game, it did promise to be the enthralling and tight contest which many people expected. Green Bay put up the first six points of this game in just the third play from scrimmage, as Aaron Rodgers rolled right out of the pocket and launched one down the sideline for Devante Adams, who got in behind Deshawn Shead and took it to the endzone for a 66 yard touchdown.

The Seahawks responded swiftly though, with a methodical drive down the field on the combination of a few runs by Thomas Rawls and a couple of pass completions by Russell Wilson. The drive would stall out in the redzone, however, and Pete Carroll's team had to setlle for a 28-yard field goal from Steven Hauschka.

Explosive second period

Mike McCarthy's team would take control of this game in the second quarter and much of the damage was caused by what has been a poor secondary. Early in the period Wilson threw the first of five interceptions on the day, as Morgan Burnett got the jump on Jimmy Graham to give his team great field position.

Rodgers and the Packers offense needed no second invitation to take advantage of the Seattle mistake and a few plays later the ball had crossed the Seahawks goal line. Wide reciever turned running back, Ty Montgomery finished off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run for his first NFL rushing score.

Then after a three and out from the Seattle offense and a bad punt from Jon Ryan, the Pakcers got more good field position in starting inside the Seahaws half of the field. Rodgers was again straight onto the mistake and he completed four straight passes, the last of which found Jordy Nelson for an eight yard touchdown.

Green Bay's offense was done for this quarter, but their defense stepped up and made another big play. Wilson had the Hawks offense on a two minute drill and he thought he had Doug Baldwin for a long yard touchdown, but Demarious Randall came out of nowhere to pick Wilson off and retain his team's 21-3 lead going into half-time.

Nightmare for Wilson

The third quarter was a quiet affair in terms of scoring, but was again be dominated by Green Bay and their pass defense. The Seahawks again had a good drive going to start the second half, but Wilson threw into double coverage inside the 20 yard line and his pass attempted for Jermaine Kearse was tipped and then picked off by Quinten Rollins in the endzone.

This first interception of the second half wouldn't lead to anything, but not to worry, the Packers forced a fourth interception out of Wilson before the final quarter. Randall picked up his second pick after a pass intended for Baldwin bounced off the recivers helmet to give him a simple catch, which Randall returned into Seattle territory.

The turnover would once again set-up a score for the Packers, as Rodgers hooked up with Jordy Nelson for a second touchdown in the redzone, this one from three yards out late in the third quarter.

Damage limitation

The Packers got the better of the scoring in the fourth quarter, as they had done in the previous three, but this period had the closest margin with Green Bay only getting the better of things by 10 points to 7. The final quarter scoring started with Mason Crosby's only field goal of the game on a 38 yard kick.

Seattle then would finally put a full drive together as Wilson was finally allowed to put some completions together and with about eight minutes left on the clock he found one of the lower depth chart recievers, Tanner McEvoy for a 21 yard score.

However, even with Aaron Rodgers sitting out the final 10 minutes of this game with a calf injury, Green Bay would still score another touchdown on a 20 yard reverse jet sweep run from Jeff Janas, as Brett Hundley finshed the game at the quarterback position.

The effects

Seattle still remain top of the NFC West with an 8-4-1 record and have retained their three game lead in the divison due to other results; one win will wrap up yet another division title for them.

As for the Packers, they improve to 7-6, but are still third in the NFC North and two games back of the Detroit Lions who they meet in week 17.

Both teams have three games against divisional opponents to see out the 2016 regular season.