Detroit Lions vs New York Giants preview: Giants continue playoff push

Time: December 18th, 1:00 pm ET

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Line: New York Giants (-4)

After winning their sixth game in their last seven tries, the New York Giants (9-4) will close out their 2016 home slate against the NFC North leaders, the Detroit Lions (9-4).

Giants look to continue playoff push

Coming off a huge win on Sunday Night Football, the New York Giants will look to continue their winning ways and keep their strong playoff hopes alive. While unlikely, the Giants can clinch a playoff spot this weekend. The scenario is as follows:

Giants DEFEAT Lions

Bears DEFEAT Packers

Colts DEFEAT Vikings

Panthers DEFEAT Redskins

While it seems unlikely for all of this to happen this weekend, a win would still go a long way in solidifying their playoff position. The Giants are currently sitting at 6-1 at home and will look to break the season win total for home games since MetLife Stadium opened in 2010 (6-2 in 2012).

Injury Report:

Justin Pugh will make his first start since November 6th | Source: Giants.com

S Nat Berhe - The young safety has missed the past few games after suffering his second concussion of the season. After having limited practice this week Berhe is listed as questionable for the game.

LS Zak DeOssie- The Giants long snapper is likely to play this week despite dealing with a hamstring injury.

LB Mark Herzlich- The Giants special teams ace will likely be back this week after missing a game with a concussion. The Giants can really use his great special teams play on kickoff and punt coverage.

DT Jonathan Hankins- The Giants big defensive tackle will play this week despite dealing with a shoulder ailment.

DE Owa Odighizuwa- The second-year defensive end has practiced all week and will play with a knee issue.

DE Jason Pierre-Paul- JPP will still be out after undergoing surgery to repair a core muscle injury. He could potentially return in the playoffs, depending on how far the Giants go.

G Justin Pugh- Justin Pugh will make his return to the Giants lineup, playing for the first time since week 9. He was out with a sprained knee.

LB Keenan Robinson- Starting LB Keenan Robinson is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. He practiced for the first time on Friday on a limited basis.

RB Shane Vereen- After returning from a torn triceps that had held him out since week 3, Vereen was injured last week in the first quarter after taking a big hit. Vereen suffered a concussion and is questionable heading into this week.

Matchup to watch:

Lions secondary vs Odell Beckham, Jr.

Odell Beckham will look for another big game on Sunday afternoon | Source: Art Bello - Getty Images

Since entering the league in 2014, no receiver in the NFL has had more clutch plays than Odell Beckham, Jr. After trailing for most of the game last week, Beckham took a quick slant and turned it into the game-winning touchdown from 61 yards out.

Beckham will look to keep his hot streak going against the Lions on Sunday. Beckham has had his way recently against the teams opposing secondaries. If Beckham can out play Lions top corner Darius Slay on Sunday, it will go a long way in securing a Giants victory.

Projected Lineup:

Offense:

Name Position College Eli Manning QB Ole Miss Rashad Jennings RB Liberty Odell Beckham Jr WR LSU Sterling Shepard WR Oklahoma Victor Cruz WR UMass Will Tye TE Stony Brook Ereck Flowers LT Miami (FL) Justin Pugh LG Syracuse Weston Richburg C Colorado St John Jerry RG Ole Miss Bobby Hart RT Florida St

Defense:

Name Position College Romeo Okwara DE Notre Dame Damon Harrison DT William Penn Jonathan Hankins DT Ohio St Olivier Vernon DE Miami (FL) Devon Kennard LB USC Jonathan Casillas LB Wisconsin Kelvin Sheppard LB LSU Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie CB Tennessee St Janoris Jenkins CB North Alabama Landon Collins SS Alabama Andrew Adams FS UConn

Prediction:

Like many of the Giants and Lions games this season, this one should come right down to the wire. In 12 of 13 Lions games, this season they have trailed entering the 4th quarter. This is a very dangerous game they are playing. The Giants defense, on the other hand, has shown a strong ability to close out games. For that reason, the Giants will win in a close one.

Giants 23, Lions 17