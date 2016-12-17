Atlanta Falcons vs San Francisco 49ers Preview: Falcons look to strengthen playoff hopes

Matt Ryan will lead the Falcons over the 49ers. | Photo: SI

The Atlanta Falcons look to strengthen their playoff hopes on Sunday as they welcome a struggling San Francisco 49ers team to the Georgia Dome. The 49ers are 1-12 on the season and were eliminated from playoff contention a long time ago, while the Falcons lead the NFC South and are close to their first playoff appearance in three years.

Injury Report

Atlanta Falcons: Dan Quinn's team performed exceptionally on both sides of the ball last Sunday in a route of the Los Angeles Rams. The most impressive part of the offense was they didn't skip a beat despite missing Mohamed Sanu and Julio Jones. This week, they'll have Sanu back but will have to make do without Jones yet again as he nurses a sprained toe.

Safety Kemal Ishmael was placed on injured reserve this past week while corner Jalen Collins, who is starting in place of the injured Desmond Trufant, will miss out due to a knee injury. WR Nick Williams will also miss Sunday due to a concussion suffered in the win over the Rams.

The Falcons are hoping they can get through their week 15 matchup unscathed and prepare for two divisional games with a clean bill of health.

San Francisco 49ers: A capitulation at home against the New York Jets last week will want to be forgotten by the 49ers players, and they must forget quickly as they turn around and face the NFL's most dangerous offense.

Wide receiver Torrey Smith has been ruled out with a concussion while Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Staley is doubtful with a hamstring problem. With a handful of players already on IR for San Francisco, the injury report has cleared up some in recent weeks but two key players will miss Sunday.

A depleted San Francisco team will have to make do with what they have against the Falcons.

What to Watch For

The Atlanta Falcons boast arguably the best backfield duo in the NFL and this week, Tevin Coleman and Devonta Freeman will face the league's worst run defense. San Francisco are currently giving up 170 yards per game and have allowed 19 rushing touchdowns all season.

With Julio Jones out, Matt Ryan may be seeing his MVP case strengthen as the offense continues to function at a high level without their All Pro receiver. Ryan is averaging 312 yards per game though the air and has thrown for 32 touchdowns this season, make Sunday's matchup all the more appetizing for him.

Carlos Hyde erupted for 193 rushing yards last week against the Jets and while he faces a tough run defense in Atlanta, Hyde figures to be the focal point of the offense yet again and should see plenty of room to run.

The 49ers have gotten the better of Atlanta the last three times, including the 2013 NFC Championship in Atlanta. The teams are heading in different directions currently but anything can happen on any given week.