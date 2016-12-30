Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints Preview: NFL's best offenses meet in the Georgia Dome's regular season finale

Source: VAVEL USA

The Atlanta Falcons can clinch the NFC's number 2 seed with a win on New Year's Day but will have to overcome fierce rivals, the New Orleans Saints. Atlanta clinched a playoff spot and the NFC South title last weekend and will look to cap off a historic regular season on Sunday.

The first meeting between the two teams came back on a Monday night in Week 4, with Atlanta going into New Orleans and leaving with a huge 45-32 win.

Injury Report

Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons will be without two offensive threats on Sunday with breakout star Taylor Gabriel and rookie tight end Austin Hooper have both been ruled out by coach Dan Quinn. Julio Jones and Keanu Neal both practiced in full on Friday and will be good to go, while rookie linebacker De'Vondre Campbell is back after missing last week due to a concussion.

While a win is crucial for Atlanta to secure a first-round bye, avoiding injuries in the final regular season game before playoffs begin is key for Dan Quinn's team.

New Orleans Saints: Sean Payton ruled out just one player ahead of Sunday's divisional game. Cornerback Ken Crawley misses with a knee injury, linebacker duo Dannell Ellerbe and Craig Robertson are questionable are getting in a limited practice on Friday.

New Orleans' injury report is scarce heading into the last game and will look to spoil the party for the NFC South winners in their own backyard.

What to Watch For

Julio Jones recorded just one catch for 16 yards in the first meeting, albeit he didn't seem 100%. After missing two of the last three games and returning last week, Jones will look to get back in rhythm before the playoffs kickoff and he faces a New Orleans secondary ranked 30th in the NFL against the pass. Dan Quinn spoke about getting Jones more involved this time around and he should see plenty of attention.

The Falcons racked up 217 rushing yards against the Saints in Week 4 and Tevin Coleman scored three times in the shootout, while Devonta Freeman led the way on the ground with 152 yards rushing. With Atlanta's running game hotter than ever, they'll look to gash the Saints front seven yet again although it will be a little tougher this time around with rookie Sheldon Rankins available this time.

Tevin Coleman scored three times alongside 99 total yards in Atlanta's Week 4 win. (Source: AP)

Drew Brees is just 142 yards away from his fifth 5,000 yard season in his storied career. While he'll miss the playoffs for the third season in a row, Brees has continued to rank near the top in most QB categories and should solidify another great season against a 26th ranked Atlanta secondary.

Sunday's meeting marks the last regular season game at the Georgia Dome for the Falcons. After clinching the NFC South last week, Atlanta is guaranteed a home playoff game but will want to end the regular season with a win over their biggest rivals.