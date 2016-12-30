New York Giants vs Washington Redskins preview: Redskins looking to join Giants in the playoffs

The Washington Redskins will be hoping to join the New York Giants in the postseason, when they host the NFC's fifth seed in week 17.

Home team with everything to play for

It's undoubtedly the Washington Redskins who have everything to play for going into this NFC East clash to finish the 2016 regular season. The Redskins know if they win this game, then they will almost certainly slide into the NFC's sixth seed position, as the two teams they are up against are playing each other in the regular season finale.

The Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers meet at Ford field in an NFC North decider where the loser would be left with a 9-7 record, which would put them a half game behind the Redskins if they beat the Giants and finish with a 9-6-1 record.

The only way a win would not put Jay Gruden's team in the playoffs is if the Packers and the Lions tied their game in Detroit. This unlikely result would leave all three teams on a 9-6-1 record and keep the NFC picture as it is now, with Green Bay in the number four seed and Detroit in the number 6 seed ahead of Washington after they beat them earlier this season.

The Giants role in all this

The visiting New York Giants have already secured their playoff spot despite losing a divisional match-up last week at the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 24-19. A week 16 loss for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offcially locked the Giants up into the five spot in the NFC, meaning rookie coach Ben McAdoo has immeaditly taken the Giants back to the postseason for the first time since their 2011 Superbowl winning season.

With a wildcard match-up on the road against eithier Green Bay or Detroit just a week away, it has to be tempting for McAdoo to rest his starters for example two time Superbowl winning quarterback, Eli Manning. However, Manning has an active streak of 198 consecutive games and he hinted at playing some part in this one when he spoke to the New York media this week.

Ultimately though, this is still a rivilary game between the two teams and between individual players such as Giants wide reciever, Odell Beckham Junior and Redskins cornerback, Josh Norman, just over a year after their altercation when Norman was with the Carolina Panthers.

So the Giants would certainly love to crush the Redskins playoff dreams in front of their fans and gain a measure of revenge for a home defeat to Washington back in week three. Washington may have it all to play for, but you wouldn't expect a walkover in landover.

Injury report

The Redskins had quite a few players who did not practice on thursday, with cornerback, Quinton Dunbar being the player most at risk of not playing because of the concussion protocoll.

Another handful of players were limited in practice on thursday including offensive starters, Robert Kelley at running back and Jordan Reed at tight end, but both should play on sunday.

Pro bowl cornerback, Janoris Jenkins has been limited in practice because of back injury he picked up two weeks ago and it seems unlikely the Giants will risk him for a 'meaningless' game.

Defensive end, Jason Pierre Paul is still out with a core muscle injury, but the Giants are optimistic about a return for wildcard weekend.

Stats

If Washington wins, they will claim their first series sweep over the Giants since the 2011 season.

The Redskins are looking to make the playoffs in back to back years for the first time since 1992.

The Giants lead the all time series 98-67 with four ties since the team's first meeting in 1932.