Arizona Cardinals rout the Los Angeles Rams to earn seventh win of the season

The Arizona Cardinals (7-8-1) disappointing season came to an end on Sunday, dominating the Los Angeles Rams (4-12) 44-6.

The Cardinals’ offense and defense came up in a big way, with the Cardinals total offense totaling 334 yards and the defense holding the Rams to 123 total yards.

With the win, the Cardinals recorded a 4-1-1 record against the NFC West, avenging the loss against the Rams from week four.

After wrapping up their first season back in LA, the Rams posted their worst record since the 2011 season.

Arizona dominates all four quarters

The Cardinals followed up their impressive performance against the Seattle Seahawks with another complete game against the Rams, putting up 16 points in the first half and adding another 28 in the second.

Carson Palmer completed 20 passes on 38 attempts for 255 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in the day.

J.J. Nelson continued to show his effectiveness this week catching four passes for 75 yards. Larry Fitzgerald had five catches for 43 yards and a touchdown. Darren Fells scored a touchdown on a 37-yard reception and Jeremy Ross hauled in a touchdown pass in the red zone.

Chandler Catanzaro had his best kicking performance of the season, hitting all three of his field goals in the contest.

Long day offensively for Los Angeles

Star running back Todd Gurley and rookie quarterback Jared Goff felt the pressure from the Cardinals defense all game long. The Cardinals defense sacked Goff a total of seven times.

Markus Golden and Alex Okafor bring down Jared Goff for a sack. |Source: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images North America|

Goff went 13/20 for 120 and no touchdowns. Goff was benched for Sean Mannion. Mannion complete three passes for 19 yards and threw an interception to Cardinals cornerback Justin Bethel for a touchdown. Cardinals rookie cornerback Harlan Miller recorded his first interception of a pass from Pharoh Cooper.

Gurley’s rushed for just 40 yards on 14 carries. He had four catches for 37 yards. Cooper finished the day with four catches of his own for 36 yards.

Receivers Tavon Austin and Brain Quick were non-factors combining for 33 yards with the wide outs having two catches apiece.

David Johnson leaves game with knee injury

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is taken to the locker room |Via azcardinals.com|

A scary moment for the Cardinals came when Pro Bowl running back David Johnson was injured in the first quarter.

Johnson was trying to cut back on a pitch play, but was wrapped up by and landed awkwardly by Eugene Sims of the Rams.

Johnson was down for a couple of minutes, but eventually made his way to the sideline with help, and then was carted to the locker room.

Johnson would return to the sideline after halftime, wearing sweatpants and a jacket. A brace could be seen on his left knee, but was moving without crutches.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported initial tests on Johnson’s knee showed damaged to his meniscus but that his ACL was intact. Schefter also added that Johnson will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Johnson was attempting to become the first player in NFL history to reach 100 yards from scrimmage in 16 games in a season.

Johnson would finish the season with 1,239 rushing yards, 879 yards receiving and accumulated 20 total touchdowns, setting a new franchise record.

Keywynn Williams and Andre Ellington split carries for the remainder of the game.

Season accolades for Cardinals

Larry Fitzgerald celebrates a touchdown with teammates. |Source: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images North America|

With his sack, Chandler Jones and Markus Golden became the first pair of Cardinals to have double digit sacks in a season since the 1984 season. The 32-year-old record was previously held by Curtis Greer and Al “Bubba” Baker when the franchise was still in St. Louis.

Larry Fitzgerald finished the season with 107 catches, the most in the NFL. It is the second time in his career that Fitzgerald has led the NFL in receptions. Fitzgerald hasn’t decided whether to retire after his thirteenth NFL season.