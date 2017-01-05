Exciting New York Giants running-back Paul Perkins stakes his claim for a postseason start

New York Giants running-back Paul Perkins carries the ball against the Washington Redskins(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

An eye-catching and perhaps anticipated strong performance by running back Paul Perkins poses as one of many positives for the New York Giants to take out of week 17.

The rookie out of UCLA starred in Sunday’s 19-10 win over the Washington Redskins and unleashed the kind of ability that Giants' fans have been waiting to see from him all season long.

Potential

Perkins finished the game with 102 yards from 21 attempts as he became the first Giant to rush for 100 yards in a game this season. Not only did he stake his claim for being an important postseason player, but he played a crucial role in helping to derail a fierce division rival’s playoff hopes.

A highly criticised running game saw the Giants eventually finish the regular season 29th in rushing yards and has weighed down an underperforming offense. Yet Perkins’ bright display has given fans hope heading into their upcoming Wild Card matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

He has proven he is worthy of more snaps and has given head coach Ben McAdoo greater reason to believe he can be his starter moving forward. His potential is beginning to materialise perhaps at the most appropriate time and is already sparking excitement over what he is capable of in 2017.

Competition with Rashad Jennings

The fifth round draft pick has emerged as a currently more exciting and explosive threat than his closest rival at running back and usual starter Rashad Jennings. His latest game recognised his power and energy as well his ability to put together a series of impressive runs despite quarterback Eli Manning’s insistence on a swift turn around between plays.

He has looked a far more valuable back than Jennings at the moment and could be a useful ploy in pushing the 31-year-old to step up his game. Perkins has only attempted 112 runs compared to the 181 from Jennings this season yet his 456 yards compared to his teammate’s 593 yards doesn’t depict the kind of gulf in class and dominance that would have been expected from a battle between a first-year pro and a 2009 draft pick.

New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings scores a second quarter touchdown against the Washington Redskins(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Jennings heaps praise on his teammates

The respect for one another bodes extremely well for the future in terms of the two pushing each other to improve and, ideally, Jennings helping Perkins mould into a dominant running back.

Jennings has urged his Giants compatriot to kick on and continue his development after impressing in his first start.

He told nj.com: “He just needs to continue to build off the successes he's had, learning how to pick up pass pro(tection), going over the details of things. It's fun to watch him grow, fun to get his feet wet, get him going.

“Because we're going to need someone rolling, every time, no matter who's in in the course of the playoffs. It was good to see him show his ability. He can make people miss; he has a knack for that.”

Coach McAdoo is now faced with a healthy selection dilemma heading into Sunday’s meeting with Green Bay with Perkins making a strong claim to start his second consecutive game.

After his impressive outing against the Redskins, the 22-year-old is certain he has a lot more to offer.

He told the New York Post: “I hold myself to high expectations. I strive for more.”

Why the Giants running game will be crucial against the Packers

The Giants will need their running backs to be at the top of their game come Wild Card weekend when they travel to face Green Bay’s eighth-ranked run defense.

Week five saw New York suffer without Jennings in an eventual 23-16 loss to the Packers with the Giants rushing attack only managing to make a gain of 43 yards compared to the 147 yards made by their opponents.

Perkins and Jennings will both be crucial when it comes to taking the pressure off their poorly protected quarterback. The duo will be key in maintaining possession for longer periods of time than the Giants did in their last meeting with the Packers in order to keep the ball out of the hands of Aaron Rodgers as much as possible.

The entire team must come together and perform in the playoffs and the gradual ignition of a Giants running game is something that needs to continue.