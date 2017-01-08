New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers Live Scores, Updates, and Commentary of 2017 NFL Playoffs Wildcard Weekend (6-14)

3rd Quarter, 11:54 OBJ scampers to pick up eight, brings up 3rd and 2.

3rd Quarter, 12:40 Perkins finds a hole up the middle, gains 14.

3rd Quarter, 13:20 Giants force a three and out.

3rd Quarter, 14:02 Rodgers loses a couple of yards after he avoids a sack.

3rd Quarter, 14:53 Aaron Rodgers starts the second half with a pitch to Montgomey for three yards.

3rd Quarter, 15:00 The Packers will start the ball with the second half.

2nd Quarter, :00 TOUCHDOWN PACKERS!!!!!! ARE YOU SERIOUS!?!?!? Rodgers hits Cobb at the back of the end zone as the half runs out!

2nd Quarter, :06 Cook can't hang on for a catch and the Packers will go for it.

2nd Quarter, :33 Rodgers cannot hit Adams after pick up Cobb for 15.

2nd Quarter, 1:03 Montgomery pickes up a first.

2nd Quarter, 1:33 Montgomery finally gets a good run off.

2nd Quarter, 1:52 Rainey does not pick up anything on third down; Giants will be forced to punt.

2nd Quarter, 1:58 Rainey gets stopped short of the first down line at the two minute warning.

2nd Quarter, 2:13 Nothing going on the ground as Perkins runs for one.

2nd Quarter, 2:20 TOUCHDOWN PACKERS!!!! Rodgers bides time in the pocket before stepping up and hitting Adams for six points!!

2nd Quarter, 3:10 Montgomery gets to the five yard line.

2nd Quarter, 3:40 Adams comes up big to get the Packers inside the red zone!

2nd Quarter, 3:45 Rodgers and company will get favorable field position following a weak punt.

2nd Quarter, 4:32 Manning is sacked!!!

2nd Quarter, 4:38 King can't catch up to a Manning pass.

2nd Quarter, 4:56 Perkins gets the ball, gets four yards.

2nd Quarter, 4:56 Giants are going to start their next drive inside the 10 after another good punt.

2nd Quarter, 5:14 Rodgers simply throws the ball away, grounding? Yes. No receiver in the area.

2nd Quarter, 5:52 Cook only picks up six, makes it 3rd and 4.

2nd Quarter, 6:33 Rodgers rolls out, scampers but makes it back to just the line of scrimmage.

2nd Quarter, 7:18 Rodgers finds Cook for 16.

2nd Quarter, 7:18 Janise is going to gve the Packers good field position after a nice run back.

2nd Quarter, 7:24 Gould hits another field goal to make it 6-0 Giants!

2nd Quarter, 7:34 Fourth down coming up after a pass is deflected at the line.

2nd Quarter, 7:39 Beckham looks for a flag, but will not get it.

2nd Quarter, 8:22 Cruz gains six after a short throw.

2nd Quarter, 8:56 A big play from the Giants as Tie completes a 51 yard play!

2nd Quarter, 9:33 Jennings find a seem and gains 11 on the ground.

2nd Quarter, 10:11 Manning starts this drive inside the 10. OBJ picks up only two on the catch.

2nd Quarter, 10:27 What a great pass break up from Apple!!!

2nd Quarter, 11:08 Montgomery has been unimpressive today, picks up two.

2nd Quarter, 11:15 Nelson bobbles the ball but can't make the grab, is down on the sidelines after being hit.

2nd Quarter, 11:38 Cobb reaches out for a first down.

2nd Quarter, 11:54 On 3rd and 6, Manning is nearly picked, but instead, it is only a pass break up.

2nd Quarter, 11:54 Giants use their first time out. A flag was thrown but no mention of it yet.

2nd Quarter, 12:43 Tie picks up three to make it third down for the Giants.

2nd Quarter, 13:20 Perkins only picks up one on the ground.

2nd Quarter, 14:12 Manning hits Shepard for a 15 yard throw.

2nd Quarter, 14:55 Rodgers takes another big sack!!! Packers offense struggling.

2nd Quarter, 15:00 To start the second quarter, Rodgers has to throw away the ball again.

1st Quarter, :00 Rodgers goes down to lose four yards to end the first quarter!

1st Quarter, :30 This time, Jennings nearly picks up 11 yards, but the Giants will punt.

1st Quarter, 1:24 Another carry for Jennings, but the Giants are struggling on the ground.

1st Quarter, 2:02 Jennings picks up his first three yards on the ground.

1st Quarter, 2:08 False start on the Giants.

1st Quarter, 2:09 The Giants will start with the ball at their 11 yard line.

1st Quarter, 2:37 Rodgers' pass is short as he nearly found Nelson.

1st Quarter, 3:05 Rodgers is sacked!!

1st Quarter, 3:54 Montgomery is stopped behind the line of scrimmage as the Packers lose one yard.

1st Quarter, 4:02 A flag is out for contact down the field. It'll be pass interference on the Giants.

1st Quarter, 4:02 A ball is over thrown intended for Cook.

1st Quarter, 4:04 Rodgers scrambles again, but throws it away this time.

1st Quarter, 5:00 With time, Rodgers hits Nelson for a big first down.

1st Quarter, 5:37 Montgomery picks up just two yards.

1st Quarter, 5:37 Janis returns the kick off for 20 yards to the 23.

1st Quarter, 5:48 Robbie Gould drills a field goal to make it 3-0!

1st Quarter, 5:50 Fourth down coming after the Packers break up another pass! What a stand!

1st Quarter, 6:25 Cruz makes it third and short.

1st Quarter, 6:40 Great defense by Hyde breaks up a Shepheard touchdown catch.

1st Quarter, 7:24 Shepheard gets another first down up the middle.

1st Quarter, 7:24 Odell Beckham Jr. drops a touchdown catch!

1st Quarter, 8:00 Manning finds Shephard with a beautiful throw for a first.

1st Quarter, 8:37 Perkins goes left but is stopped short of the first.

1st Quarter, 9:18 Manning hands it off once more to Perkins for two yards.

1st Quarter, 9:18 Eli Manning will have the ball at his own 38.

1st Quarter, 9:30 Cook nearly makes a great catch, but is defended well and the Packers go three and out.

1st Quarter, 9:50 Rodgers hits Cook for seven.

1st Quarter, 10:53 Aaron Rodgers hands it off to Montogomery on the first play, picks up one yard.

1st Quarter, 10:53 King downs the punt at the five yard line.

1st Quarter, 10:59 The Giants bring out the punt unit, but the Packers are forced to call a time out because of a late sub.

1st Quater, 11:05 OBJ drops a third down pass!

1st Quarter, 11:50 Manning hands off to Perkins but only gets one yard.

1st Quarter, 12:49 Another short throw goes for first down hitting Odell Beckham Jr.

1st Quarter, 13:30 Manning hits Victor Cruz for a big third down play!

1st Quarter, 14:10 This time, the Giants pick up six yards on the ground.

1st Quarter, 14:51 Eli Manning hands the ball off but lose two yards on the opening play.

1st Quarter, 15:00 Here we go! The Giants receive the ball!

On Saturday, the Houston Texans handled the Oakland Raiders with ease while the Seattle Seahawks beat the Detroit Lions at home. The early game today saw the Pittsburgh Steelers win at home over the Miami Dolphins.

With kickoff right around the corner, let's take a look at the other scores from Wildcard Weekend.

How will this game unfold? We will just have to wait and see.

But that was then and this is now. The Packers won the Super Bowl in 2010 and have several more division championships under their belts. Meanwhile, the Giants are in the playoffs for the first time since their Superbowl victory five years ago.

These two teams have some recent history with one another in the playoffs. However, it has been one-sided when the games are at Lambeau Field, skewed towards the Giants. That is right. Since 2008, New York has won both games in Packer territory over the previous nine years, both coming in the early stages of this stretch.

Defense has been the key to the Giants success this season and has kept their team close in games even when they have lost. Throughout their four losses this season, the Giants only lost a game by touchdowns once -- a 24-10 road loss to the division rivals Minnesota Vikings. Even on the road in October against these same Packers, New York lost by only a touchdown.

The New York Giants, once again, found a way to get into the NFL Playoffs, for the first time since winning it all in 2011, as a fifth seed. New York does not have much of a running game, although they are starting to find something in rookie running back Paul Perkins. As the season progressed, the former UCLA Bruin, started seeing more carries. Each time he was given more of an opportunity, Perkins’ confidence grew and gained more total yards. In the final game of the season, against the Washington Redskins, the 22-year-old eclipsed the 100-yard rushing barrier for the first time in his young carrier. Look for Ben McAdoo to try to feed Perkins early to get his confidence flowing in his first ever playoff game.

Aaron Rodgers is a huge reason why the Packers are in the playoffs. He led all quarterbacks with 40 touchdowns, and is the first Green Bay gunslinger to lead the league in touchdowns thrown since Brett Favre did so in 2003. Aaron Rodgers is going to have to be at his absolute best on Sunday evening as the have one of best defenses in the league.

Green Bay are arguably the hottest team in the National Football League. That was not always the case this season, however. During late October and November, the Green Bay Packers lost four straight games and looked to be on the verge of missing the playoffs. Then, Aaron Rodgers and the offense turned it on to win their last six games and clinch the NFC North. This is their second consecutive division title and fifth in their last six years.

Hello, and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of the NFL Playoffs Wildcard weekend. My name is Kyle Sennikoff and I will be bringing you play-by-play updates of the Green Bay Packers vs New York Giants at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:40 PM EST on FOX.