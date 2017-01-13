Houston Texans vs New England Patriots Live Stream Updates and Results of 2017 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round (0-0)

The Texans enter the game as 16-point underdogs. Only one team has won a playoff game when underdogs by that much in the Super Bowl Era - the 1969 Jets who were 18-point underdogs in the Super Bowl but came away with the victory. Can the Texans pull off what would go down as one of the top upsets in history? Tune in at kickoff to find out!

Not only does the stat sheet not point the Texans' way on Saturday, neither does the history between the two teams. The Patriots are 7-1 against Houston all-time, and undefeated at home against the Texans. They won the lone playoff game between the two squads, 41-28, at Gillette Stadium. Can Houston turn the tables and avenge the recent history between these two teams?

Can Jadeveon Clowney spark Houston's #1 ranked defense? CBS Sports

The Texans will need a small miracle to defeat the Patriots on Saturday, and that is no small secret. They were unable to put a point on the scoreboard in New England earlier this season, and their #1 ranked defense gave up 27 points to a team without Tom Brady. Their key on Saturday to have a chance will be Brock Osweiler having a serviceable game at quarterback, putting at least 27-30 points on the board, as well as early defensive pressure. Dealing with a diverse receiving corps in New England will be a struggle, but if they can generate some pressure on the 39-year old Brady, they might have a chance in neutralizing their receiving threats. If they force New England to go to their running game, their talented linebackers will have a shot at slowing down the red-hot Patriots' offense. Jadoveon Clowney will need to be a sparkplug for the Texans.

The Inquisitr Slowing down #12 will be the key for Houston as they hope their defense can do enough to overcome their lackluster offense. Photo courtesy of The Inquisitr

The Patriots keys to success will be to pound the Texans early. Although running back LeGarrette Blount is questionable ready, Brady has all four of his primary receivers active for the first time in over a month, plus recently signed Michael Floyd. Dion Lewis and James White can fill in with the running game if their power runner is unable to take the field. With a defense giving up 15 points a game versus a Texans' offense that has yet to score more than 27, a couple of early touchdowns could dump Houston in a big hole. Look for Brady to use his multi-faceted aerial attack early to try and put Houston in a big hole, before using the run game to drive the nails into the coffin.

The Texans are widely regarded as the worst playoff team remaining. They lucked out with a first-round matchup at home against the injury-plagued Oakland Raiders. With their top-ranked defense, the Texans terrorized rookie third-stringer Connor Cook into a plethora of mistakes, for a 27-14 win. Still, the Texans are just 10-7 entering the game, having emerged atop an ugly AFC South division, beating out the Tennessee Titans on a tiebreaker. They started off the season 2-0 but took a sharp dose of reality in their 27-0 clunker against the Brissett-led Patriots. Two weeks later, they were 18-point losers against the Minnesota Vikings. They saw the same margin of defeat two weeks later in a 27-9 loss to the Denver Broncos. They escaped with a few narrow wins in the following weeks, mixed in with losses to the Raiders, San Diego Chargers, and Green Bay Packers. On December 18, the Texans benched quarterback Brock Osweiler in favor of Tom Savage, who engineered a 21-20 comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, likely saving their season. Savage clinched the division with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals the following week. However, a concussion has thrust Osweiler back into the spotlight heading into the playoffs.

The Patriots are overwhelming favorites in this matchup, entering the game on a 7-game winning streak and owners of a 14-2 record. Their lone loss with starting quarterback Tom Brady at the helm was a 31-24 gut-wrencher on Sunday Night Football versus the Seattle Seahawks. The Patriots are 4-1 against teams that made the playoffs this season, including a 27-0 victory against these very same Texans, with 3rd-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett at the helm. The Patriots are averaging over 30 points per game in their last four games, including 38 per game over the final two games of the season, blowout wins over the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. The Pats are looking near impossible to slow down, and their defense has allowed opponents more than 17 points just once during their win streak, and just five times all season.

Hello, and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of the NFL Playoffs Divisional weekend. My name is Aidan Thomas and I will be bringing you play-by-play updates of the New England Patriots vs. the Houston Texans at Gilette Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 PM EST on CBS.