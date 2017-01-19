Atlanta Falcons vs Green Bay Packers Preview: Two of NFL's top offenses square off for Super Bowl Berth

A spot in Super Bowl LI awaits the winner of Sunday's NFC Championship. (Source: VAVEL USA)

The Georgia Dome will host one final game on Sunday as the Atlanta Falcons battle the Green Bay Packers in the 2017 NFC Championship. Both teams boast an MVP candidate and elite offenses, setting up what should be a thriller.

While both defenses have struggled this season, the offenses should put on a show in the Georgia Dome's finale, with the winner heading to Houston for Super Bowl LI.

Injury Report

Atlanta Falcons: No team wants to face injuries as this point in the season but it's something they'll have to deal with. Star wideout Julio Jones has struggled with a foot injury in recent weeks and seemed to aggravate the injury in the win over Seattle. Jones has confirmed that while he won't practice fully this week, he'll be ready to go on Sunday.

Head coach Dan Quinn said the team have a plan for Jones and he will be "ready to rock" for the big game.

Defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn tore his bicep last week and was placed on IR while Keanu Neal, Jonathan Babineaux and Taylor Gabriel were all limited in some aspect this week but will be fine for the Championship game.

Green Bay Packers: The Packers have had to deal with key injuries all season and this week is no different. Jordy Nelson missed the win over Dallas with broken ribs and is doubtful to suit up on Sunday, despite limited practice this week. Fellow wide receivers Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison have also been dealing with injuries and won't practice until Saturday's walk through.

Jordy Nelson suffered broken ribs against the New York Giants and has been sidelined ever since. (Source: Matt Ludtke/AP)

Head coach Mike McCarthy told the media that if it were a regular season game, they wouldn't be available but the post season is a different story.

On the defensive side of the ball, Morgan Burnett is questionable with a quad injury suffered in the divisonal round game. His status doesn't look too good for Green Bay while corner Quinten Rollins could return from his neck/head injury.

What to Watch For

The two teams met in Week 8, with Atlanta winning 33-32 in the Georgia Dome. Green Bay missed the likes of Ty Montgomery, Jared Cook and Randall Cobb in that game, while Atlanta had to make do without Tevin Coleman. With all four of said players back, both offenses should improve and set up what may be a shootout in the Dome.

Julio Jones vs Green Bay Secondary: Jones amassed just 29 yards on three catches back in Week 8 and only had one target in the second half of that game. While he is dealing with a foot injury, he should still draw plenty of attention on Sunday and will likely see more involvement than he did in Week 8. His presence in the game, whether he's catching the ball or not, will be huge for Atlanta's explosive offense.

Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan: Green Bay's QB has been on a tear the last 8 games, throwing for 21 TDs and just one interception. The only quarterback to keep pace with Rodgers, is his opponent on Sunday, Matt Ryan. The two are bonafide MVP candidates and have plenty of weapons at their disposal. Both will be up against poor defenses and are in the best form of their careers, meaning there should be a lot of points on Championship Sunday.