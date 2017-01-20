Green Bay Packers vs Atlanta Falcons Live Stream Updates and Results of 2017 NFC Championship (0-0)

Refresh content

Green Bay Packers 27, Atlanta Falcons 30.

Prediction: The Packers are on a run at the moment and you can never count out Aaron Rodgers but something about this version of the Falcons seems like it could do the unexpected and make their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. As previously mentioned, Matt Ryan is having an MVP-type season and with the running game behind him alongside one of the most talented receiving corp in the NFL today, the potential for Ryan to not only match Rodgers play for play but also win that battle is there for all to see. The last time these two teams met, the Packers were the more well-rounded team even the Falcons came out with the win but since then, the Falcons defense has stepped it up and will be an entirely different proposition for Green Bay, as evidenced by the performance against the Seattle Seahawks last weekend. This game has all the potential of being one for the ages and even though we at VAVEL expect a shootout, we think the Falcons have just enough in them to get the win.

The match will be played at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia for what will be the last game to ever be played there by the Falcons. Game time is scheduled for 3:05 PM EST on FOX.

Finally, a quick note on the Falcons defense. Against the Seahawks, the defense picked up three sacks and two interceptions against an elusive quarterback in Russell Wilson. The Falcons also limited Seattle to just 99 rushing yards and although they gave up a more prominent number of passing yards, the way they managed to contain Wilson bodes well for their matchup against another mobile quarterback.

The other reason as to why the Falcons are where they are now is the talent around Matt Ryan. The likes of wide receivers Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu as well as running back Devonta Freeman make life easier for Ryan whenever he steps into the huddle. Sanu and Jones have combined for 16 touchdowns over 16 games while Freeman finished his regular season with 11 touchdowns and 1,079 rushing yards. Those numbers show a potent attack and those waiting in the wings for Atlanta have also played well, well enough to have put defenses on notice when it comes to restricting the Falcons offense as much as possible.

If Rodgers is the key for the Packers then quarterback Matt Ryan is the same for the Falcons. Ryan finished his season with 38 touchdowns and a QB rating of 117.1, seven decimal points less than Rodgers. Ryan's mistakes have been minimal as well as he finished with just seven interceptions over 16 games. This season, Matt Ryan has really come to the forefront in the quarterback conversation and his ability to find his targets and direct play has put him in the running to win the NFL MVP Award this year. Like Rodgers, Ryan has the ability to run with the ball when needed but most of the time, his passing accuracy allows Atlanta to march down the field especially when they go long. The Falcons have the second most 30 yard plays in the NFL and Ryan's arm strength and accuracy are a big reason for that.

On the other side of the ball is the home team, the Atlanta Falcons who have had a great season and started off their playoff journey with a big win over the Seattle Seahawks. After winning their division with ease, the Falcons are one game away from a Super Bowl appearance and with the talent at their disposal, have all the makings of a team that could go all the way. Head coach Dan Quinn has put together not only a great offense but a defense that is now picking up turnovers at a good rate which is why Atlanta are where they are today.

The Packers also come into this game with quite a few notable players listed as injured but the news that wide receiver Jordy Nelson, guard T.J. Lang, cornerback Quinten Rollins and linebacker Clay Matthews were all able to participate in practice this week, albeit limited, will please Packers fans. Nelson, in particular, will be the biggest boost if he returns for the game as he is Rodgers favorite receiver and leads the team in receptions and touchdowns. Being able to play with Nelson will certainly help Rodgers even though he seemed to cope just fine without him last weekend. Wide receiver Davante Adams did not practice but the Packers will be hoping that he recovers in time to see some minutes on the field and give Rodgers an extra weapon in the offense.

The other key to the Packers recent resurgence is how their defense has played. Defensive coordinator Dom Capers has put in a system where his defense will allow big rushing yards but ensure that they never get beat over the top by a deep pass which will be crucial against a team like their opponents this weekend. This zone coverage defense also allows Rodgers and the offense to come onto the field and not have to play from behind too often, which sets up the big plays that head coach Mike McCarthy and Rodgers tend to come up with against any opponent.

What has brought the Packers to the brink of another Super Bowl appearance has been the play of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers had most of his regular targets out at various points in the season due to injury but that did not stop the Pro Bowl quarterback from putting up elite numbers time and time again. As the second half of the season wore on, Rodgers found a rhythm which saw him finish the regular season with an average passer rating of 117.8, helped the Packers recover from a poor start and make their way into the playoffs where Rodgers has played 'lights out' football.

After a big win over the regular season champions in the NFL Divisional Round, the Green Bay Packers come into the game with full confidence in their abilities. The Packers regular season did not go the way many expected but once they reached the playoffs, the Packers found a head of steam which has seen them win two playoff games in a row. All of Wisconsin will be hoping that the team has two more wins left in them, starting with their upcoming game.

Hello everyone and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of the National Football League! The coverage of the NFC Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons is brought to you by me, Kudzi Musarurwa, and I hope you enjoy our coverage of this pivotal game.