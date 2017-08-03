New York Giants make a splash, sign WR Brandon Marshall

Brandon Marshall gives the Giants a much needed big bodied receiver. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

One day before the official start of the 2017 NFL free agency period, the New York Giants have already made a major splash, signing wide receiver Brandon Marshall to a 2-year, $12 million deal. The deal is great for both sides as it gives the Giants another outstanding receiving threat and also lets Marshall remain in the New York area.

Why the Jets moved on from Marshall

In 2015 he set the New York Jets franchise record for catches with 109 and receiving yards with 1,502 in a single season. He also added an outstanding fourteen touchdowns, but 2016 was a much different story. He and Ryan Fitzpatrick never got in sync and his running mate, Eric Decker struggled with injuries and missed most of the season. In 2016 he managed only 59 catches for 788 yards and three touchdowns. Just a few weeks ago the Jets granted Marshall's request and released the 32-year old veteran.

Marshall's reaction

After the news broke, the newest member of the New York Giants took to Twitter to share the news:

From the photo, Marshall seems overjoyed to be joining Big Blue.

What it means for the Giants?

The move now gives the Giants one of the most feared receiving corps in the entire NFL. Marshall is now grouped with the dynamic Odell Beckham Jr. and a young budding star in Sterling Shepard. Last season the Giants had a major improvement all around as they went 11-5 following a 6-10 campaign the year before. Now, with Marshall added to the bunch, the Giants receiving corps are sure to give opposing defenses nightmares.

The move comes just a year after the Giants went on a free agency spending spree in which they signed Damon Harrison, Janoris Jenkins, Olivier Vernon and re-signed Jason Pierre-Paul. With a loaded group of both young and veteran players, the Giants looked prime to make the playoffs, and maybe even unseat the Cowboys as NFC East champs. No matter what happens, the Giants offense should be a lot of fun to watch in 2017.