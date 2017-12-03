Giants bolster offensive line, add D.J Fluker

(Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

The New York Giants made another free agency on Saturday night as they added offensive lineman D.J Fluker, formerly a first-round draft choice of the San Diego Chargers.

Good move for the both sides

The deal is a good move by both sides. First for Fluker, it gives him a chance to show he can still play at a high level early into his NFL career. In his four seasons in San Diego, Fluker started 59 games out of a possible 60. While health wasn't an issue, it was his abilities on the field that held him back. Fluker struggled at times protecting the quarterback and this eventually led to his release from the Chargers. The 25-year old was a first-round draft choice in 2013, when the Chargers selected the former Alabama lineman with the 11th overall pick in the draft. He began his career as a tackle but moved over to guard during the past two seasons.

For the Giants, the move gives them some much-needed depth along the offensive line. Fluker will likely play right tackle of left guard, after Marshall Newhouse (RT) left in free agency and Ereck Flowers (LT) will continue to man the left tackle position despite struggling mightily last season. The deal is also for just one-year and $3 million so if things don't work out this year the two sides can part ways next season. This is a deal where the reward far outweighs the risk.

Reaction from Fluker

D.J Fluker seemed thrilled with joining the Giants and he shared his reaction on Instagram:

In his post, Fluker referenced the Giants world NFL championships dating all the way back to 1927. If Fluker can come in and become a stalwhart along the offensive line, he could be a key piece in helping the Giants take home another Lombardi Trophy this season.