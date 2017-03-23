Mychal Rivera, Jacksonville Jaguars agree to contract

Mychal Rivera of the Oakland Raiders catches a pass against the Buffalo Bills in their week 13 season in Oakland, California. |Dec. 3, 2016 - Source: Brian Bahr/Getty Images NorthAmerica|

In an offseason full of big moves, the Jacksonville Jaguars made another move to their roster. The Jaguars have agreed to terms with former Oakland Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, it is a one-year deal with a team option for a second year. Garafolo also noted that the deal was worth up to $6.75 million with player and team incentives.

Before agreeing to sign with Jaguars, Rivera visited the New York Jets earlier this week.

The signing fills a need for the Jacksonville after they traded Julius Thomas to the Miami Dolphins earlier this offseason.

Four seasons in Oakland

Rivera was drafted by the Raiders in the sixth-round out of Tennessee in the 2013 NFL Draft. In his rookie year, Rivera would play in all 16 games, catching 38 passes for 407 yards and four touchdowns.

In his sophomore season, Rivera would have a career season. In 2014 Rivera caught 58 passes for 534 yards and four touchdowns. In his third season in the league, Rivera saw a dip in production, due to the emergence of Clive Walford.

For the first time in his career, Rivera would not play in all 16 games in a season. Rivera would catch 18 passes for just 192 yards and one touchdown.

With the addition of Jared Cook and Walford already ahead of him on the depth chart, the Raiders let Rivera walk in free agency.

Onto the Jaguars

Along with veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, Jacksonville now has two veteran options at the tight end position. Lewis, entering his 12th season, has become more of a blocking tight end late in his career. Lewis hasn’t caught more than 25 passes in a season since 2012.

Rivera has proven to be a reliable pass catcher. He averaged 10.7 yards per catch, a career high. Rivera would give quarterback Blake Bortles another option deep down the field.

While the attention could be on Rivera deep down the middle of the field, it could open things up for Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns, and Marqise Lee.