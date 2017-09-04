Desmond Trufant signs extension with Atlanta Falcons

Trufant's payday has cemented his place as one of the NFL's elite. (Source: Jason Getz/USA Today Sports)

Cornerback Desmond Trufant signed a five-year extension with the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, solidifying a young and promising secondary in Atlanta.

The 26-year old missed the latter stages of last season, including the team's run to the Super Bowl, but is part of the long-term plans heading forward and the future looks bright for both parties. His deal is worth around $69 million over five years with $42 million in guaranteed money. The guaranteed money puts him in fourth at his position, behind Patrick Peterson, Josh Norman and Joe Haden.

One of the League's Best

Trufant has emerged as one of the NFL's best lockdown corners in recent seasons and Atlanta made it a priority to lock down their leader in the secondary. As the 22nd overall pick out of Washington in 2013, Trufant quickly settled in with the Falcons and in his four seasons in the league, he's made the jump to be considered among some of the best.

Earlier in the offseason, GM Thomas Dimitroff said it was the team's priority to re-sign Trufant and much to the fans appreciation, the NFC Champions made sure their star corner was signed to a long-term deal.

Trufant has recorded 168 tackles and seven interceptions in his first four seasons, along with three sacks, but his ability is most noticeable on passes defended. With 48 pass defenses in four seasons, Trufant has developed a blanket on his side of the field and opposing quarterbacks do not want to throw at him, which is a gigantic compliment to the 26-year old.

Desmond Trufant ahead of last season's game against the Oakland Raiders. (Source: Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports)

One and Two

Trufant's deal now means the Falcons have extended both their number one and two corners in recent months as Robert Alford was recently paid $38 million over four years.

With Trufant and Alford now secure for the future, Atlanta's secondary is set for the next few seasons. A young secondary including: Keanu Neal, Brian Poole, Ricardo Allen, Jalen Collins, and CJ Goodwin, as well as the team's two best corners, is ready to go and they could be on the verge of something special down in Atlanta.