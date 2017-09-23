Detroit Lions vs Atlanta Falcons Preview: Two of the NFC's 2-0 teams meet at Ford Field

via Icon Sportswire

Two of the NFC's hottest teams will meet at Ford Field on Sunday as the Detroit Lions welcome the Atlanta Falcons. Great friends off the field, Matt Ryan and Matthew Stafford lead their potent offenses in a battle of undefeated teams.

Detroit are fresh off a win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, while Atlanta swept aside the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Injury Report



Detroit Lions: After a comfortable victory on Monday Night Football, the Lions are dealing with some key injuries heading into their week three matchup. Rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis is out with a concussion, as if safety Tavon Wilson with a shoulder injury.

Backup running back Dwayne Washington will also miss out with a quadricep problem. Offensive lineman Travis Swanson and Joseph Dahl are both questionable with leg injuries, while star pass rusher Ezekiel Ansah is questionable.

Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons suffered some key injuries of their own in their week two win in primetime. Last season's sack leader Vic Beasley suffered a slight hamstring tear, keeping him out for a few weeks. Right tackle Ryan Schraeder suffered concussion on Atlanta's opening drive and will miss Sunday's game in Detroit.

Defensive tackle Courtney Upshaw (ankle) and backup running back Terron Ward (neck) have also been ruled out ahead of Sunday.

What to Watch For

Matt Ryan has lost just once in four meetings with the Detroit Lions, with that lone defeat coming in 2014.

Julio Jones bounced back in week two after a quiet opening week, going for over 100 yards and he'll look to continue that trend against an underrated Lions secondary including Quandre Diggs and Darius Slay.

Detroit's ground game finally looked good against the New York Giants in week two and will look to keep the Falcons defense guessing as they try to open things up for Matthew Stafford.

Matt Ryan is currently on a NFL record, 57-game streak of at least 200+ passing yards.

Kickoff between the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions is 1PM (ET).