Dallas Cowboys overcome another rough start to get the victory against Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football

In a matchup that featured two perennial playoff teams, it was the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) that came on top against the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) on Monday Night Football.

It was all Arizona with the first half, holding the ball for majority of the quarter and totaling 152 yards. Despite the great start, Arizona and Dallas would remain tied going into halftime.

It was the Dallas Cowboys that would pull away in the second half, outscoring Arizona 21-10.

Arizona gets off to hot start

Carson Palmer would have the best start of the season. Palmer go 12/13 with 135 yards and one touchdown. Although Palmer did a good job silencing some of his critics in the first half, his play would not continue in the second half. Palmer would finish the game 29/48 for 325 yards and two touchdowns.

Once again, the Cardinals offense line could not keep their quarterback up right. Palmer would be sacked six times for a loss of 42-yards. The Cowboys defense would have 11 total quarterback hits at the end of the night.

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals runs up field during the first half of the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys. (Sept. 24, 2017 - Source: Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images North America)

Larry Fitzgerald would also have a fast start catching eight passes for 46-yards. Fitzgerald would finish the night with 13 receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown. Fitzgerald would pass Marvin Harrison for eighth all time on the NFL’s all-time receiving yards list.

Fitzgerald would remain everyone why he is still one of the best receivers in the league. Early In the fourth quarter Fitzgerald would battle Orlando Scandrick for a pass. Fitzgerald would come up with the ball before it touched the ground for a 24-yard completion for a Cardinals first down.

Though the Cardinals defense would hold the Cowboys to 273 yards, that does not tell the whole story. The Cardinals would be fooled by Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott would fool the Arizona on zone read options for most of the second half.

Dallas gets past the slow start

Prescott would throw for just 25-yards on six completions in the first half. Elliott could not figure out the Cardinals defense early either, as he would rush for just 31 yards at the half.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys stiff arms defensive end Frostee Rucker #92 of the Arizona Cardinals. (Sept. 24, 2017 - Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images North America)

Prescott would finish the game with 13 completions for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Prescott would rush for touchdown, flipping into the end zone on a 10-yard run. Elliott would rush for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Brice Butler would catch two passes for 90 yards and was on the receiving end of one of Prescott’s touchdowns. Dez Bryant would catch the other forcing his way into the end zone for a 15-yard score.

Maliek Collin and DeMarcus Lawrence would be too much for the Cardinals offensive line to handle as they would combine for five sacks and eight quarterback hits. The two would also combine for five tackles for a loss.

Showcase of unity

Members of the Dallas Cowboys link arms and kneel during the National Anthem before the start of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals. (Sept. 24, 2017 - Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images North America)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the organization would take a stand on words President Donald Trump said over the weekend.

The Cowboys kneeled on the field before rising as a group and going to the sideline for the national anthem.

Arizona had their own symbol of unity, joining the protests from the NFL as well. Team president Michael Bidwll and his team gathered at the goal line arm-in-arm during the nation anthem.

The Arizona Cardinals link arms during the National Anthem before the start of the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys. (Sept. 24, 2017 - Source: Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images North America)

Up Next

Next Sunday the Cowboys will host the Los Angeles Rams. Arizona will look to bounce back at home against the San Francisco 49ers.