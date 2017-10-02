New York Jets win overtime thriller against Jacksonville Jaguars

The New York Jets won their second straight game, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-20 in overtime. New York running back Bilal Powell ran for a career-high 163 yards and a touchdown to anchor the Jets offense.

Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles had a poor day, completing just 15 of 35 passes for 140 yards, throwing a touchdown and an interception.

Rushing attack key for both teams

In addition to Powell's big game, rookie Elijah McGuire ran for 96 yards. Leonard Fournette paced the Jaguars with 145 total yards, including 86 on the ground. His 10-yard touchdown catch from Bortles gave the Jaguars an early 7-0 lead.

The Jets would respond on the very next play from scrimmage when Powell went up the middle and appeared to get tripped up as he hurdled over Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith, but after not being touched by Smith, he alertly got up and took off for a 75-yard touchdown to tie the game.

Powell was the focal point of the Jets' rushing attack/Photo: Robert Sabo

The play was upheld after video-review and the game was tied on a day the Jets outrushed the Jaguars 256-175 while Powell's TD was the longest by a Jet on the ground since Bruce Harper scampered 78 yards in 1983.

Mistakes costly for both teams

After field goals were traded, the Jets appeared poised to take the lead into halftime. Punter Lachlen Edwards attempted a fake on fourth-and-21, passing to cornerback Marcus Williams, who gained 30 yards on the play to put the ball at the Jaguars 22.

After a delay of game penalty on Edwards — who was celebrating the previous play — cost the Jets 5 yards, Catanzaro was wide left on a 45-yard attempt that kept the game tied.

The Jets took a 17-10 lead less than five minutes into the third quarter on McGuire's 69-yard run, the first time in franchise history the team has had two rushing touchdowns of 75 or more yards in the same game.

Jaguars mount fourth-quarter comeback to force overtime

After Cantazaro booted his second field goal of the game to give the Jets a 20-10 lead, the Jaguars defense forced a turnover when New York quarterback Josh McCown tossed a backward pass to Powell and the ball bounced off the running back’s shoulder pad — ruled a fumble — and Myles Jack recovered and went 81 yards for a touchdown to cut the Jaguars’ deficit to one score, 20-17 with 10:20 left in regulation.

Jack's touchdown helped get Jacksonville back in the game/Photo: Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

With 3:19 left, A.J. Bouye picked off McCown after Powell slipped right in front of the cornerback and gave the Jaguars the ball at the Jets 35.

Fournette took a short pass from Bortles and scored a 23-yard touchdown to give Jacksonville the lead, but it was wiped out by a holding call on Arrelious Benn. The Jaguars settled for a game-tying 22-yard field goal by Jason Myers with 46 seconds remaining to force overtime.

Cantazaro kicks late field goal to win wild overtime for New York

In the extra session, Edwards boomed a 70-yard punt on fourth and 5 from his own 25that was misjudged by Marqise Lee, who had the ball bounce away from him before he recovered. Jacksonville was called for an illegal block in the back on the play, putting the ball at the Jaguars 3.

Jacksonville went three-and-out, but on the punt, Paul Posluszny was called for unsportsmanlike conduct for taunting. That mistake put the ball on the Jacksonville 25, and after two 1-yard runs, Josh McCown spiked the ball to set up Catanzaro’s game-winner as the Jets evened their record at 2-2.

Catanzaro boots the game-winning field goal in overtime/Photo: Frank Granklin II/ Assoicated Press

McCown was 22 of 31 for 224 yards and an interception. The Jets look for their third straight win next Sunday when they visit the 0-4 Cleveland Browns while the Jaguars, who fell to 2-2, will also be on the road to face the 3-1 Pittsburgh Steelers.