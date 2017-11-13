San Francisco 49ers earn first win of the season against the New York Giants

It is time to rejoice in San Francisco. The wait is over. The 49ers (1-9) are winless no more after defeating the New York Giants (1-8) 31-21 in Santa Clara.

This win has been a long time coming for the 49ers. As the clock ticked down, coach Kyle Shanahan got doused with some Gatorade on a celebratory sideline for San Francisco.

"You lose 9 in a row, you learn to savor the moment and enjoy these," Shanahan said. "It was tough work to get our first win and we got it. The guys knew how much it meant to me and I knew how much it meant to them."

The 49ers have been waiting to do that for a while.



Quarterback C.J. Beathard completed 19 passes on 25 attempts for 288 yards, throwing two touchdowns, an interception and rushed for a touchdown.

The Giants have now lost three straight. Their only win of the season came in week six against the Denver Broncos.

49ers get going early, dominate the second half

Robbie Gould’s 43-yard field goal and Aldrick Rosas’ 42 and 47-yard field goals pushed the score to 6-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Beathard connected with Marquise Goodwin for an 83-yard touchdown to give the 49ers a 10-6 lead. Just before the two-minute warning, Eli Manning completed a nine-yard pass to Evan Engram to put the Giants up 13-10. Beathard completed a 47-yard pass to tight end Garrett Celek, giving the 49ers a 17-13 lead at halftime.

The score would remain the same until Beathard ran for an 11-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Matt Breida put the final nail in the coffin, scoring on a 33-yard run.

With a little over a minute left in the game, Manning connected with Roger Lewis on a 14-yard touchdown reception. The Giants successfully completed the two-point conversion, stretching the score to 31-21.

It would be too little, too late for the Giants as they failed to recover the onside kick.

Could McAdoo be on his way out?

With this latest loss to the 49ers, the seat for Giants head coach Ben McAdoo just got hotter. McAdoo has been under fire after a report surfaced earlier this week from anonymous players quoted to saying the players have given up on the season and don’t view McAdoo as a leader.

The Giants have not fired a coach during the season since Bill Arnsparger in 1976 after Arnsparger started the season 0-7. Arnsparger would be replaced by John McVay.

Up Next

The Giants will host the Kansas City Chiefs next week.

The 49ers will enjoy their bye-week.