Top five plays from week 10 in the NFL

Robert Woods, Chester Rogers, A.J. Green, Marquise Goodwin & Russell Wilson from week 10 in the NFL. |Photos via Getty Images|

In the NFL, big plays can happen at any moment, swaying the momentum away from one and giving it to another.

Here is look at the top 10 plays from the NFL in week 10.

5) Chester Rogers vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

On the opening drive on of the second half of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts game, Chester Rogers became the go-to target for Jacoby Brissett.

On third and six, Brissett fired a pass to Rogers giving the Colts a first down. On the very next play, the Colts struck for six.

Chester Rogers splits the #Steelers defense and takes it to the house! #PITvsIND pic.twitter.com/jzjErl9MN9 — NFL Updates (@NFL_Updates13) November 12, 2017

First and 10, ball on the Colts 39 yard line, Brissett takes the snap and passes to Rogers for a 61-yard touchdown.

4) A.J. Green vs. the Tennessee Titans

One week removed from the ejection in the game against the ​Jacksonville Jaguars, A.J. Green was fortunate he wasn't suspended.

Green turned in a five catch game for 115 yards.

Green scored a 70-yard touchdown that put the brought the Bengals up 20-17.

The Cincinnati Bengals were ultimately defeated by the Tennessee Titans 24-20.

3) Marquise Goodwin vs. the New York Giants

This moment for Marquise Goodwin is very touching and went along way in the 49ers first victory of the season.

Prior to the San Francisco 49ers' game on Sunday, Marquise and his wife Morgan Goodwin-Snow were excited to welcome their baby son into the world. Due to premature labor, the Goodwin's lost their child.

In the second quarter Godwin scored the go ahead touchdown. Immediately, Goodwin dropped to a new and pointed to the sky.

2) Robert Woods against the Houston Texans

It has been quite the turn around for the Los Angeles Rams.

Under new head coach Sean McVay, the Rams are 7-2 and sit atop of the NFC West.

The Rams currently have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. That is in part to the play of Robert Woods.

The connection that Woods and second year quarterback Jared Goff is becoming one of the best in the league for a quarterback, receiver duo.

Against the Texas, Woods accumulated 171 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions.

One of the biggest plays came in the third quarter, when Goff completed a 94-yard pass to Woods for the touchdown.

1) Russell Wilson vs. the Arizona Cardinals

The game that kicked-off week 10 in the NFL featured two NFC West rivals doing battle.

Going into the fourth quarter, the Cardinals were only down by five and would have had a chance to take the lead if they could force a the Seahawks to punt. Russell Wilson had other plans.

The Seattle Seahawks would defeat the Arizona Cardinals 22-16.