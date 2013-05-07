Great game in New York

The first period started with very exciting plays, mostly by the locals, but it wasn't untill the 14th minute when the score opened, it was by Strait whom was assisted by Visnovsky and Cizikas, but just 45 seconds later, the Penguins tied the match by James Neal whom was assisted by Maglin and Iginala.

On the second period the adventage was again to the Islanders just 6 minutes after the period started, the socrer was by Tavares who was assisted by Streit and Hamonic. But again, the Islanders lost their advantage very quickly and now was Malkin who tied the match with assistences of Iginala (having his second of the match) and Fleury. And for the first time of the match, the Penguins took advantage with Sutter's first goal on playoffs with assistences of Morrow and Cooke, but now were the Islanders whom tied the match with the score of Okposo whom was assisted by Hamonic and Streit.

The 3rd period had just started and Penguins got adventage again by Dupuris goal that was deflected but also assisted by Kunitz and Crosby. The Penguins didn't enjoyed so long the advantage, because just 4 minutes later Mark Streit tied the match, being the first goal of the match that didn't had assistence. And to complete the comeback, Tavares scored his second goal of the match to give the lead back to the locals.

The fourth match will be on thursday at 7 pm, on Penguin's home and could define which team will be on the second round of 2013 Stanley's Cup playoffs.