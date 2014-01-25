Wild Week For Calgary Flames: Week In Review

Busy week in most Flames fans minds would be an understatement. After the conflicts of last Saturday's brawl with the Canucks, Head Coach Bob Hartley was fined $25,000 by NHL officials and intern GM Brian Burke was quick to back up his coach quoted as saying " We all knew the Canucks wanted to start the fight".

Colin Campbell was quoted as saying “Holding Mr. Hartley responsible for attempting to instigate a premeditated fight”. Flames fans worldwide should be very critical at the statement made from Campbell as Bob Hartley was looking for a “spark” to the beginning of the game. Regardless of how the situation went, the overreaction of Tortorella heading to the Flames dressing room during the 1st period intermission was unjust. Many thought it would result a 10 or more game suspension.

Shortly before the statement on Hartley and Torts, the Flames announced Center Matt Stajan was re-signed to a brand new, 4 year contract worth $12.5 million dollars. This saw his Average Annual Value (AAV) go to $3.125M/season. Signing this deal, keeping a significant locker room presence and 2-way forward will help this club for many years to come. Many people were surprised by Stajan signing 4 years, but looking at how player’s development has progressed the last decade, this should “fit the bill”.

In 694 games, Stajan has 116 goals and 212 assists for 328 total points. His best year in a Flames sweater was during the 2012-2013 lockout season where he notched 23 points in 43 games played and was a +7. The only other play who had a positive +/- that year was Lee Stempniak, who has also been in the trade rumor mill with as many as 5 clubs looking for depth playoff scoring.

Another Flames forward who has been at the head of rumors is Mike Cammalleri, who was placed on the IR with concussion related symptoms and saw some action in practice late in the week. He has been the Flames main target of trade rumors and with the pending deadline could see a move to a team looking for some added depth scoring. The Kings have been at the fronts of most of these rumors. If he is dealt it will be the second time the Richmond Hill, Ontario native has been moved out of the Stampede City.

Last but not least the Flames who came home after a sub par road trip have compiled a pretty nice two games if you ask any fans. The club won games against the potential playoff contending Phoenix Coyotes with a 3-2 win and then a 2 goal rally late in the 3rd period to beat the Predators 5-4 in a shootout. Key Factors from both games were Calgary's ability to keep their style of play consistent and "wait for good things to happen". Karri Ramo stole the show - the Coyotes who left the dome expecting to grab 2 points. Two nights later the Flames continued in their winning ways and after falling 4-2 down with all four goals from former Flames forward Eric Nystrom grabbed a lengthy 5 on 3 man advantage and capitalized. First it was Mikael Backlund who tipped a Kris Russell point shot home then TJ Brodie fired a hard shot from the point which was tipped in front by David Jones who grabbed his second of the night.

Leave it to Reto Berra in the shootout and the Flames and their fans went home happy.

