St. Louis Blues Continue To Roll: Can They Win The Cup?

The St. Louis Blues, a team that many believed as all hype and no results is, at least in this NHL regular season, proving the doubters wrong.

STL's problem, over the years, has been the lack of offensive production. All-star coach Ken Hitchcock is a defensive mastermind, and he's shown his efforts in St. Louis with the development of sensational players such as Alex Pietrangelo, and Kevin Shattenkirk. However, other than the team's leader David Backes, the Blues have not had an offensive juggernaut by any means.

With the explosion of a veteren on the team, and the blossoming of a few young stars, the squad from eastern Missouri has rocketed to the top of the NHL, and is finally saying to the world that they are here to stay.

Tonight, against the reigning Stanley Cup runner-ups in the Boston Bruins, the Blues went off to the races. The packed Scottrade Center was rocking with full capacity, as that exploding veteren Alexander Steen scored his whopping 28th goal of the season.

Boston was a little shorthanded tonight, without their on-ice leader Zdeno Chara for personal reasons, and the defense suffered.

St. Louis, however, was actually without their young gun Vladimir Tarasenko, a Russian with the flu this evening.

So, this evening, the teams were pretty much evenly matched. And, by the end of the 2rd period, it looked like St. Louis was going to mollywhop the Bruins. STL's other 'diaper dandy', Jaden Schwartz, had a nifty goal to notch his 18th on the year. He's 21.

But wait a minute. This is the Boston Bruins we're talking about. They wouldn't go down so quietly into that good night. In the 3rd period, The Lou's choke job was on.

David Krejci, and Brad Marchand scored within 3 minutes of each other in the middle of the period, and St. Louis held on to get this to OT. Jaroslav Halak had been on his game early in the matchup, but lost his focus near the end.

So, in OT, Boston was going to show these young kids who's still boss in the NHL, and rule once again, right?

Wrong.

The budding superstar, TJ Oshie, with the unassisted overtime game winner to send the Blues to 38-12-6.

With all these pieces, a loyal leading captain in Backes, a glorious season from Alex Steen, a fantastic corp of youth, a general manager who has just recently brought in more good talent (Jay Bouwmeester, Brenden Morrow, and Derek Roy), and a phenomenally wise coach in Hitchcock, is this going to be the year for St. Louis?

We don't know, but they are a pretty good bet at this moment. We shall wait and see...

But in the meantime, in honor of this win, let's enjoy the Glenn Miller classic: The St. Louis Blues March~