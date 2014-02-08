Flames Offense Fizzles For Second Time In 2; Fall 2-1 To Flyers

The Flames on Saturday afternoon saw a slow and painful start result in a 2-1 defeat to the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flames offense never really got going with errant passes heading down for unnecessary icing calls to passes often 2-3 feet behind players sticks. TJ Brodie and Matt Stajan arguably had the best games for the Calgary club. Both were in all 3 zones often and Brodie's ice time throughout the season continues to rise amongst the league leaders with 24:24 in this afternoons tilt.

1st Period Summary

Wayne Simmonds showed Flames fans how he has been one of the hardest to play against the last quarter of the season. Simmonds nearly beat Reto Berra who thanks to his long legs, was able to move across his net for the keepers best save of the period. Simmonds later on hit the post on a shot from the slot and Flames fans blew a sigh of relief heading into the 1st intermission with bagels on the scoreboard. Calgary often were caught in their own zone watching the Flyers size and skill take the game over.

2nd Period Summary

In the second stanza the Flyers were rewarded with their offense. Wayne Simmonds who had an excellent 1st period came out of the corner who put the puck on the stick of center Brayden Schenn who ripped home the games 1st goal at 11:56 of the frame. The Flames continued to throw shots at Ray Emery who was named the starter shortly before the game, Emery was tested with 11 shots in the second period but none passed by the goaltender. Brian McGrattan and Zac Rinaldo were sent to the dressing rooms at the end of the second period for unsportsmanlike conduct after slashing at eachothers legs with some words exchanged between the two.

3rd Period Summary

Calgary heading into the 3rd knew that if they were to come out ahead in this game that Reto Berra would have to come up with some big saves yet again. The Flames seem to give the keeper lackluster offense when he is between the pipes rarely scoring and/or being shutout. The second goal of the game came off of a tip in from Scott Hartnell who redirected Claude Giroux's shot at the net to give the home team a 2-0 lead. The Flames with under 3 minutes remaining finally responded with a Matt Stajan goal who picked up his own rebound after some excellent work from T.J. Galiardi and fired it past Emery. It was too little too late for Calgary who could not find their offense early on and fell to the Flyers 2-1.

Post game notes

Calgary now has 18 days off till their next game vs. the Kings Thursday February 27th.

Kris Russell shortly after the game as seen below, was inked to a new 2 year contract worth $2.6M AAV (Average Annual Value). The defenseman after coming to Calgary from St. Louis with a crammed blue line has been counted on by Bob Hartley and his coaching staff. Russell has 20 points through 44 games this season and is often on the Flames number 1 powerplay unit with the likes of Giordano, Hudler. Russell will be counted on heavily through this rebuild. Great to see him get rewarded for his efforts.

Ray Emery has 8 wins in 11 career games vs. the Flames.

