Sochi 2014: Canada vs. Sweden Preview #2~ Gold Medal Game

When Canada's roster was announced ahead of the Olympic games, Jamie Benn was considered a 14th forward for Team Canada. How things have changed. Benn, who scored the lone goal in Canada's semi-final game versus the USA, has proven to be a valuable player in the tournament. While Canada's offence has been light throughout most of the Olympics, Benn along with a few other forwards have provided some timely scoring for Canada, who advanced to the gold medal game after today's 1-0 victory versus the United States.

Team USA was the hottest team in the tournament, by far, and Canada along with their steady defence, shut them out completely. Team Sweden, who also advanced to the gold medal game after beating Finland 2-1, remain one of the most interesting stories to come out of Sochi. They lost a primary forward and leader in Henrik Zetterberg due to a herniated disk in his back, and have been without Henrik Sedin and Johan Franzen (also nursing injuries).

But what makes this story and team so compelling is how they have utilized their depth to their advantage. Names like Erik Karlsson, Loui Eriksson, Daniel Alfredsson and of course, star goalie Henrik Lundqvist have provided enough for Sweden to win. Like Canada, Sweden have yet to lose a game, and have quietly defeated every single opponent they have faced.

It comes down to these two teams. Canada's defence has been incredibly effective in limiting opposing teams opportunities, and Sweden have capitalized on their chances. Canada looked looked like a completely different team today against their North American rivals, and it's yet to be seen whether or not that same style of play will continue against Sweden. Ultimately it will come down to Canadian goalie Carey Price, who had a fantastic game against the U.S., to stand on his head and match Lundqvist.

If Sweden has an advantage, it's their speed and experience. Sedin, Alfredsson and Lundqvist are all savy vets who know what it takes to win these kind of games. Canada's advantage is certainly their overall talent level and defence. Jonathan Toews, Sidney Crosby and Chris Kunitz have yet to score a goal for Team Canada. Seven out of their 14 goals have come from their defence, and incredible statistic.

Team Sweden and Team Canada will meet in the gold medal game. Sweden's last gold medal victory was in 2006, and Canada's was of course in 2010.

One team will try and repeat on 2010's memorable performance, while the other will try and overcome the odds leaving Sochi as one of the best stories in Olympic hockey history.

It should be fun to look.