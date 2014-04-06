Jamie Benn Dazzles, Stars Top Lightning 5-2

Jamie Benn had two goals and totaled three points as the Dallas Stars defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 on the road.

Dallas’ game against the Bolts was a ‘win-or-die’ contest for the Stars as they continue to fight for the second Wild-Card spot in the Western Conference with the Phoenix Coyotes and the Nashville Predators. The Stars moved up to the eighth place in the West with the win and now they have a one-point advantage over the ‘Yotes with one game in hand.

Jamie Benn was simply magnificent and his stellar performance in the first period was deciding for the Stars. The Team Canada member scored twice and also assisted Tyler Seguin as Dallas moved up to a quick 3-0 lead but the Lightning answered right back in the second. Goals from Steven Stamkos and Andrej Sustr – who scored his first NHL goal – shorten the lead to just one entering into the third and final period.

Vernon Fiddler scored a quick goal 1:26 into the final period with a backhand shot that went past Ben Bishop to restore the two-goal advantage. Antoine Roussel closed things up with his 14th goal of the season midway through the third as the Stars completed another performance on the road that keeps their postseason dreams alive.

"What we talked about after the second was that we won the first and they won the second, and now it's time to make a statement that we were going to take it to them and not sit on the lead," head coach Lindy Ruff said.

"At 3-2 any bounce can beat you. But we got on our toes and we confronted every puck and every battle we were there. We didn't give them a lot of time. As confident as you can be about the team playing a good period, you want to go out there and see them do it, and I thought they did it."

With 10 days left to the start of the playoffs, the Stars can’t let it go right now. It’s safe to say that if they continue playing like this, they will be back in the postseason after a five-year drought.