NHL Eastern Conference Wild Card Race: It Couldn't Be Any Closer

Four teams, two spots. Such is the suspense-packed drama that is the NHL Eastern Conference wildcard playoff race. When Tuesday's on-ice action concluded, the drama had jolted even further towards its climax.

The following four teams are all scrapping for the East's final two postseason invites: The Columbus Blue Jackets, the Detroit Red Wings, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Washington Capitals. All four teams are now dead even in the standings with 80 points apiece. A myriad of scenarios could play themselves out during the regular season's final two weeks. Adding to the mix, the Blue Jackets and Red Wings each have a game in hand on the Capitals, and two in hand on the Leafs. Additionally, the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers are both barely ahead of the crowded wildcard pack, thus a sudden slump by either of those two teams could throw an additional wrench into the equation.

For now, here's a recap of Tuesday night's contests that evened up this intense four-way dogfight heading right down to the wire:

St. Louis Blues 5 Toronto Maple Leafs 3

Despite having Jonathan Bernier back in net, the Leafs lost their sixth straight contest and have now lost seven of their last ten. Tuesday night's home defeat to the Blues officially booted the Leafs out of a wildcard spot for at least the time being; all three other contenders hold the tiebreaker over Toronto in the event of any tie in the standings once the regular season finishes. The Blues have already clinched a playoff birth in the West and currently sit atop the entire NHL with 105 points. St. Louis's David Backes welcomed Bernier back by scoring a hat trick, and T.J. Oshie added a goal and two assists, as did Alexander Steen. Bernier missed the prior five contests with a groin injury and the Blues tested him early, dominating offensive zone time and peppering Bernier with 23 shot attempts in the opening period alone and finishing with an overall 49-25 shots on goal advantage. At the other end of the ice, goaltender Ryan Miller registered 22 saves, improving his overall record with the Blues to 8-2-1 since being traded from the Buffalo Sabres. Miller's workload has also eased a bit since the trade, facing about 24 shots per game with the Blues, compared to over 35 per game with the Sabres.

After failing to attempt an unblocked shot in the game's opening six minutes, mainly due to the Blues' sheer dominance of offensive zone time, the Leafs started showing some signs of offensive life and eventually went up 1-0 on a power play goal from Jeffrey Lopul just past eleven minutes in. Lopul pounced on a loose puck in front of the crease and flicked a wrist shot past Miller. However, the momentum was short lived, the Leafs did not even muster up another shot attempt until the period's waning seconds and the Blues scored two goals of their own in the meantime, one on Oshie's backhander at the net when he caught Bernier out of place, followed by Backes's first lamplighter on a wrist shot when St. Louis had the man advantage.

The Blues continued their offensive onslaught in the second period by scoring two goals, including Backes's second of the game. Meanwhile, the Leafs' offense again went stale and put up little fight, actually no fight, against Miller the latter part of the period, failing to shoot the puck even once in the final 7:35 before the second intermission, at which point the Leafs found themselves down 4-1, allowing all four goals unanswered as their own offensive zone became a ghost town. In the final period, blueliner Carl Gunnarsson breathed some life back into Toronto's offense, forcing a turnover and then blasting a slapshot past Miller from the point. However, this resuscitation was brief, and the Leafs languished another seven minutes with no shot attempts as precious seconds ticked off the clock. A sudden, late period surge led to a goal by forward James van Riesmdyk to put the Leafs within one, but Backes put the final nail in the coffin with just over one minute remaining, sailing the puck from the neutral zone into the empty net after Bernier took a seat to give the Leafs an extra attacker. The Leafs now find themselves fighting for their playoff lives after it seemed they were comfortably en route to a postseason birth only a few weeks ago.

"We made a good push but it wasn't enough," said Bernier. "Next game we've really got to be focused on our start instead of just chasing the game . . . we're missing motivation. At this time of the year, everyone should have some."

"This game specifically we did not have the puck and when we did we just slapped it around like we were frozen for 30 minutes of the hockey game," added Toronto head coach Randy Carlyle. "The most important thing for us as a coaching staff is that you try to provide the leadership and the guidance, that when your team's not playing to level they're capable of, you've got to find a way to send your message."

"We played 30 minutes of hockey tonight and showed that we can play, but where's the 60 minutes? We cannot afford to start the way we've been starting. We have to have more of a consistent, confident start than what we've had in these games."

Columbus Blue Jackets 4 Detroit Red Wings 2

The Blue Jackets, meanwhile, propelled themselves into the first wildcard spot in the east and the seventh seed overall with a crucial home win over the Red Wings, a team they trailed by two points heading into Tuesday's action. The Blue Jackets erupted for two power play goals in the opening period, the first coming from Ryan Johansen only 1:35 after the initial puck drop, the second from Brandon Dubinsky at the 12:46 mark. Detroit's Gustav Nyquist then took over and scored two unanswered goals, one late in the first period, the other midway through the second, to tie the game 2-2, extending his goal scoring streak to six games, and also giving himself 20 goals in the last 24 contests. However, none of Nyquist's teammates could find the back of the net. Instead, Columbus's Cam Atkinson slipped a rebound past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard about seven minutes into the final period to break the tie. Atkinson dislodged the net as he put the puck in, but the officials still allowed his goal to stand after determining that the puck would have found the back of the net anyways even if the net had stayed in place. Columbus goaltender Curtis McElhinney, who replaced an ill Sergei Bobrovsky at the onset of the second period, made 13 of his 22 saves in the third period to hold the Red Wings at bay, and Johansen's empty netter in the game's waning seconds sealed the big win for the Blue Jackets.

"I thought we were playing a really good game and were controlling the pace of it," said Johansen. "Obviously they had their pushes and had some good moments out there, but for the most part I thought we did a really good job out there tonight."

Washington Capitals 5 Los Angeles Kings 4 (SO)

Even though the Caps couldn't conquer Kings' goaltender Jonathan Quick in a shootout, one point was all Washington needed to join the aforementioned four way tie between all of the Eastern Conference wild card contenders. Washington took a quick lead in the opening period on two power play goals from Alex Ovechkin, who leads the entire NHL with 48 total goals on the season. Of those goals, 22 have come on the power play, again tying Peter Bondra's franchise record for most power play goals in a single season, just as Ovechkin also did duting the 2007-08 NHL season. Meanwhile, Dustin Penner scored his first game in a Capitals uniform since being traded from Anaheim. The Kings however, who have displayed a much revived offense since the Olympic break and since acquiring winger Marian Gaborik from Columbus, coninued battling hard, as Gaborik, Mike Richards, Dwight King, and Dustin Brown lit the lamp to eventually put the Kings ahead 4-3 late in the third, before Washington's Evgeny Kuznetsov tied the game on a short-handed goal with under one minute left, forcing extra time.

"It was a big goal that actually got us a point," said Washington head coach Adam Oates. "Shorthanded, it was a good play. We won a draw and [Kuznetsov] makes a nice rush up the ice to give us a chance to get the goalie out and dumped it in. I'm sure they relaxed just a little enough and it's a weird situation and sometimes those go in. It was a big goal for him and us. It gets us a point."

