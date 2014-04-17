Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round: New York Rangers - Philadelphia Flyers Game 1 - How It Happened

FINAL: The New York Rangers took care of business the second half of the game defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 in the first game of the series. It started off even for both teams until the Rangers put it into overdrive. Crisp passing and solid defense was the key to the Rangers win. The series is far from over and look to the Flyers to rebound in game 2.

FINAL:

New York Rangers Final Philadelphia Flyers 4 Score 1 36 Shots 15 32 Hits 37 2/6 PP 0/1 4 PIM 14

END OF GAME: RANGERS WIN!!! 4-1. They take game one of the best-of-seven series.

2:59 3rd - Rangers back on the powerplay again after a slashing call on Zac Rinaldo.

3rd Period - It was almost like this was bound to happen for the Rangers.

4:08 3rd - RANGERS SCORE!!!! 4-1. Carl Hagelin gets one past Ray Emery for what could turn out to be the final nail.

7:58 3rd - Rangers heading back to the powerplay. CLaude Giroux in the box for slashing.

10:51 3rd - RANGERS SCORE!!! 3-1. Another poweplay goal for New York by Derek Stepan

11:38 3rd - RANGERS SCORE!!!!! 2-1 - Brad Richards with the powerplay goal.

12:25 3rd - Rangers heading to the powerplay for 4 minutes. A double minor was assessed to the Flyers Jason Akeson after a highstick to Carl Hagelin

15:11 3rd - The Rangers are in total control of this game. Only thing missing is a go-ahead goal.

17:14 3rd - Rangers kill off the penalty with ease and also create a couple shorthanded scoring chances to boot.

19:14 3rd - The Flyers are heading to the powerplay. A high stick by Ryan McDonagh on Ben Anderson's Scott Hartnell.

20:00 3rd - Flyers win the draw to start the third period

2nd intermission:

New York Rangers 2nd Period Philadelphia Flyers 1 Score 1 23 Shots 14 26 Hits 29 2:00 PIM 4:00

2nd intermission: Despite outplaying the Flyers in the second period, the game remains 1-1. The Rangers were getting plenty of scoring chances but Ray Emery has been doing a fantastic job keeping the pucks out. As I mentioned before I don't see this game being decided after three periods, but I am leaning towards the Rangers taking this one.

1:05 2nd - Teams back to even strength

3:05 2nd - Going to have a little 4-on-4 for two minutes do to offsetting penalties. Mats Zucarello receives two minutes for roughing and Brayden Schenn receives two minutes for high-sticking.

4:45 2nd - Rangers with sime nice crisp tape-to-tape pasees, but still not able to get anything else past Emery

7:29 2nd - Ray Emery is facing a flurry of shots but is able to turn them all away to keep the game tied 1-1.

9:33 2nd - The Rangers have 7 scoring chances so far this period to the Flyers 1.

10:42 2nd - Philadelphia will need to create more chances. They seem to only get one shot or an attempt each time they are in their offensive zone. The Rangers are controlling the tempo of this one.

13:18 2nd - An offsides by the Rangers stops play. Still a good pace to the game with both goaltenders standing on thier heads. Emery has had to come up bigger so far but there is still plenty of game left.

14:39 2nd - Brad Richards with the best scoring chance so far this period. Ray Emery stopped the backhand attemtp just to the left of the crease. 1-1.

16:12 2nd - Non-stop action again. The Rangers are very aggressive on the forecheck. Ice seems to be titling their way just a little but still fairly even.

20:00 2nd - Game is back underway. Hoping for the same level of excitement this period.

1st intermission:

New York Rangers 1st Period Philadelphia Flyers 1 Score 1 13 Hits 16 9 Faceoffs 9 14 Shots 6

1st intermission: New York Rangers goal credited to Mats Zucarello (1) assisted by Benoit Pouliot (1), Marc Staal (1)

1st intermission: Philadelphia Flyers goal credited to Andrew MacDonald (1) assisted by Scott Hartnell (1)

1st intermission: The pace of this game is insane. Not too many stoppages and plenty of action all over the ice. I wouldn't be surprised if this one needs more than 60 minutes to decide a winner.

4:05 1st - End-to-end action still. Very even game so far.

5:29 1st - Finally a stoppage in play. This game is still moving at an incredible pace. Both teams have their legs under them. It is going to be a great game if it remains that way. Score is still 1-1.

9:07 1st - RANGERS SCORE!!!! Mats Zuccarello with a backhand shot past Ray Emery. Score is 1-1.

10:14 1st - Ryan McDonagh with a dangerous turnover in his own end doesn't amount to anything for the Flyers as Lundqvist makes the save and covers up the puck.

12:31 1st - Scott Hartnell (Editor Ben Anderson's pick to score) had a huge role in the goal after his hit behind the net that setup MacDonald's shot.

12:31 1st - FLYERS SCORE!! A blast from the point by Andrew MacDonald deflects off of a Rangers player and skips past Henrik Lundqvist for the 1-0 lead for Philadelphia

13:39 1st - Rangers are creating more scoring chances but the game still is fairly even and is moving at a blistering pace.

15:21 1st - Successful penalty kill by the Flyers score is still 0-0

17:04 1st - Rangers get the first poweplay of the game on an interference call on Adam Hall of the Flyers

17:48 1st - Rick Nash with the games first real scoring chance

18:16 1st - First stoppage of play. Things are pretty even as these two teams are feeling each other out.

20:00 1st - Rangers win the draw and we are underway!

Pregame: Neither team was able to get a win on the road against each other this season.

Pregame: Steve Mason is out for game 1 which means Ray Emery will get the start for the Flyers

Pregame:

Pregame:

Pregame: The season series between these two teams was 2-2 with the New York Rangers having the edge in goals scored 10-8.

Pregame: Philadelphia Flyers finished 6th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 42-30-10, 94pts

Pregame: The New York Rangers finished 5th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 45-31-6, 96pts

Pregame: New York Ranger Martin St. Louis and Philadelphia Flyer Vincent LeCavalier were teammates and won the Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Pregame: Goaltending is going to be key for both teams if they hope to advance. The New York Rangers have one of the best in the game between the pipes so the slight advantage goes to them.

Pregame: Good evening everyone and welcome to the live commentary on VAVEL for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the New York Rangers and the Philadelphia Flyers. This is the first time these two teams have faced each other in the playoffs since 1997. The Flyers beat the Rangers in that series 4-1. This should be a real entertaining series.