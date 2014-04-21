Penguins - Blue Jackets LIVE: Score, Result and Commentary of Stanley Cup 2014

Postgame--Thanks for following us on Vavel in this live event! Stay tuned for Game 4's commentary on Wednesday! Good night, folks!

Commentary--Pittsburgh leads the shot counter 41-20. VAVEL Three Stars--3rd Star Lee Stempniak, Pittsburgh 2nd Star Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus 1st Star Olli Maata, Pittsburgh

3rd 0:00--Columbus nearly tied this game with less than five seconds! Pittsburgh wins the game 4-3 and takes a 2-1 series lead!

3rd 0:49--Columbus net empty now

3rd 1:51--Blue Jackets kill off the penalty.

3rd 3:58--Columbus takes another penalty...defenseman high sticks Evgeni Malkin

3rd 4:41--Fleury hasn't been busy in the third, but he has been sharp when called upon!

3rd 5:43--Masterful kill for the Penguins.

3rd 7:05--Letang takes a tripping penalty. Huge kill coming up for the Penguins.

3rd 9:09--Suddenly it's Columbus' turn to start reeling, as their 3-1 lead has dissolved into a 4-3 deficit. Pittsburgh has discovered the fact that if they shoot, they can score.

Update--This writer's prediction has been shot to pieces.

3rd 11:54--Pittsburgh goes ahead 4-3! Olli Maata scores his first ever playoff goal!

Correction--Brandon Sutter gets credit for the Penguins' second goal.

3rd 12:57--Lee Stempniak ties the game 3-3! The Penguins seem to have found their legs! This period is going to have a rocking finish folks!

3rd 14:07--Paul Martin scores! Shot from the point beats a screened Bobrovsky! That goal is HUGE! 3-2 Blue Jackets

3rd 15:04--Columbus is getting stronger as the period wears on. They are in complete control now.

3rd 18:04--Penguins are reeling

3rd 18:56--Columbus makes it 3-1 on a goal by Cam Atkinson! Columbus pouring it on!

3rd 20:00--Here we go! Can Pittsburgh rally?

Commentary--Playoff Update: 1-0 Chicago over St. Louis. Pittsburgh will need more heroics to make a game of this.

2nd 0:00--This period ends with the Penguins scoring late...a huge goal indeed! Pittsburgh leads in shots, 26-15, and has the momentum going into the third!

2nd 00.7--Brooks Orpik makes it 2-1 now! Pittsburgh gets on the board with less than one second left!!!

2nd 1:15--Little sustained pressure by the Penguins is snuffed out

2nd 2:37--20 second power play for Columbus

2nd 4:11--Pittsburgh penalty...negates the Penguin power play.

2nd 4:43--Columbus penalty. Snowed the goalie.

2nd 4:43--Columbus has played a textbook game tonight. They deserve full credit for frustrating Pittsburgh.

2nd 6:56--Pittsburgh still struggling to get anything going...Columbus has chances, and Fleury has really recovered from his early struggles. Big saves!

2nd 9:09--Pittsburgh killed that off...lucky to do so. Columbus buzzing.

2nd 11:09--Another Penguins penalty. Pittsburgh looks lost out there.

2nd 11:47--Sergei Bobrovsky has been absolutely spectacular in the Jackets' net...shots are 20-8 in favor of Pittsburgh. Bobrovsky just flashes the glove to snuff another Penguin chance.

2nd 13:01--Penguins kill it off

2nd 15:01--Pittsburgh takes their first penalty. Power play Columbus.

2nd 16:35--Penguins need to realize that a fancy goal is worth the same as a rebound goal. Too cute on the power play.

2nd 18:03--Pittsburgh goes to their fourth power play as Boone Jenner ran over Fleury. Pittsburgh needs one NOW.

2nd 20:00--And we are underway. Columbus continues to dominate Pittsburgh physically, and shows no intentions of letting up on that front.

Commentary--Other playoff action: It's scoreless after one period in Minnesota. Chicago-St. Louis and Dallas-Anaheim coming up later.

Commentary--Pittsburgh outshot Columbus 16-7 in that first period and had three power plays but Columbus comes out with a 2-0 lead. Fleury hasn't had the best rebound control, and Columbus has been relentless. They have come to play, while Pittsburgh looks like they haven't learned a thing from Game Two.

1st 0:00--Period ends...Pittsburgh needs to re-evaluate their power play as Columbus has them pegged.

1st 1:04--Seven passes before Pittsburgh took a shot...that's unacceptable.

1st 1:52--Another power play for Pittsburgh...third one of the period...Pittsburgh unable to cash in as of yet.

1st 4:20--Power play for Pittsburgh, as Columbus clears the puck over the glass...delay of game.

1st 6:34--Letang nearly gave it right to Jenner in front of Fleury, but Pittsburgh recovers. Columbus with over 100 hits in the three games in this series thus far.

1st 9:08--shots are 7-6 for Columbus

1st 9:52--Crosby line the only line really causing some havoc in the Jackets' zone

1st 12:23--Columbus continue to hit every Penguin in sight

1st 14:02--This is a sad looking power play for Pittsburgh thus far

1st 15:39--Too many men on the ice for Columbus, Pittsburgh on their first power play.

Commentary--Fleury needs to control his rebounds a lot better than he has been. The whole Penguin team looks shellshocked right now.

1st 16:42--2-0 Columbus as Jack Johnson buries a rebound off Marc-Andre Fleury, as the Penguin defense is running around lost in their own end.

1st 18:22--Columbus scores!!! Boone Jenner opens the scoring and this crowd is absolutely wild. Columbus forechecking is causing all kinds of problems for the Penguins early.

1st 20:00--Puck is dropped, Columbus wins the draw.

Pregame--Anthems being sung. If Pittsburgh starts clicking, this writer predicts a 6-2 Penguin win.

Pregame--Tons of pressure on the Penguins in this series...they cannot afford another early playoff exit.

Pregame--Fedor Tyutin is out for the Jackets, Brian Gibbons will not dress for the Penguins.

Pregame--Teams taking to the ice...this should be a dandy tonight!!!!

Pregame--Minutes away from the opening faceoff! Pittsburgh vs. Columbus! Game Three! It doesn't get any better than this!

Pregame--Who will shine tonight? Will Crosby and the Penguins shake off their scoring duldrums and take a series lead in Game Three? Or will Columbus' physical play continue to shut down the high octane offense of Pittsburgh? Stay tuned for puck drop in Ohio at 7:00pm EST!

Pregame--The fans at Nationwide should be electric, as playoff action returns to Columbus for the first time since 2009, and only the second time in Blue Jackets franchise history.

Pregame--Marc-Andre Fleury has continued to battle back from past playoff letdowns, as he is the only reason this series isn't 2-0 in Columbus' favor. Sergei Bobrovsky has been average at times, but has made the saves he needs to make, especially in Game Two.

Pregame--The Columbus Blue Jackets have leaned heavily on the work Brandon Dubinsky has done in neutralizing Crosby. The Blue Jackets' forward has driven the Penguin star to distraction throughout the first two games.

Pregame--Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have yet to score in this series, which should be an area of concern for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pregame--The Penguins need their big guns to come to life in this series. Brian Gibbons and Matt Niskanen share the team lead with two goals each. Paul Martin leads the team with four assists.

Pregame--This video outlines the highlights of Game Two:

Pregame--Good evening everyone, and welcome to the live inline action of Game Three between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Penguins are in tough against a plucky Blue Jackets team that doesn't know when to quit. The Blue Jackets stole Game Two in double overtime with a 4-3 score.