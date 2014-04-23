Pittsburgh Penguins - Columbus Blue Jackets LIVE: Score, Result and Commentary of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Commentary--Pittsburgh will have lots to think about for Game 5, which will be in Pittsburgh Saturday night. Game time 7:00 pm EST. Good night from all of us from at Vavel.com!

Commentary--The shot that beat Fleury in overtime was a shot Fleury needed to save. Columbus took advantage of his shaky play in OT to tie the series at 2-2. Columbus outshot Pittsburgh 46-25 overall. Vavel Three Stars--3rd Star James Neal, Pittsburgh 2nd Star Brandon Dubinsky, Columbus 1st Star Nick Foligno, Columbus

OT 17:11--And this is over! Columbus scores! Nick Foligno sends this series back to Pittsburgh tied!

OT 19:30--Fleury already looks shaky.

OT 20:00--Overtime begins. Here we go!

Commentary--If Marc-Andre Fleury stays in his net, Pittsburgh wins. The only real flaw in his game tonight cost them a win in regulation. He'll have to shine to make up for that.

NHL Playoffs 2014, Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, Commentary

Commentary--After playing so well, Fleury has one brain freeze and Columbus ties it. Overtime for the second time this series...and the fourth game of the series will end 4-3. This is textbook hockey, folks! What a great series so far!

3rd 0:00--Extra hockey folks...we're headed to overtime!

3rd 0:22--SCORES!!!! Fleury is caught wandering and Columbus ties it on a goal by Brandon Dubinsky!

3rd 1:00--Blue Jackets net empty

3rd 2:55--less than three minutes to go...Pittsburgh better be ready for a last minute barrage

3rd 5:55--the penalty seems to have sapped a little Columbus momentum...they look slow all of a sudden.

3rd 7:45--Columbus kills it off and goes to the attack. Gonna be a tight finish!

3rd 9:45--Pittsburgh to the power play! They need to capitalize here!

3rd 10:01--Fleury stops Calvert on a breakaway! What a save by Fleury!

NHL Playoffs 2014, Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, Commentary

3rd 13:46--Fleury is under siege here...no relief as Columbus is coming in waves!

3rd 16:30--And Fleury finds it first! Everything in Pittsburgh's end! Columbus determined! Furious action!

3rd 18:49--Columbus is still taking the play to Pittsburgh.

We're back folks...technical difficulties.

Commentary--We should be in for a dandy of a third period, folks! Stay tuned! Third period coming up!

Commentary--Columbus has pounded the Pittsburgh net with shots. They outshot the Penguins 18-6 in that second period, but Fleury has been sharp! Columbus has outshot Pittsburgh 32-17 through two periods. The Penguins owe Fleury a coffee or something after that barrage.

NHL Playoffs 2014, Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, Commentary

2nd 0:00--Period and penalty over...Penguins clinging to a 3-2 lead.

Commentary--nice to see Niskanen having some fun with the fans while in the penalty box

2nd 1:50--Crosby with a chance shorthanded! Bobrovsky stuffs him.

2nd 2:00--Columbus back to the power play...now action has picked up. Niskanen off for tripping.

2nd 5:40--Columbus scores on the 5 on 3 power play. That was only a matter of time. Ryan Johansen gets the goal.

2nd 6:26--5 on 3 for Columbus...Pittsburgh delay of game...puck over the glass is a ridiculous penalty.

2nd 8:07--Columbus on a four minute power play here, great chance to chew at that Penguin lead!

2nd 9:46--Columbus kills it off, no damage done

NHL Playoffs 2014, Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, Commentary

2nd 11:46--Power play Pittsburgh

2nd 11:46--Now Columbus starts taking over the period...all Columbus or all Marc-Andre Fleury? Depends on perspective.

2nd 12:57--very few whistles this period...slow pace, but no stoppages in play. Still 3-1 Pittsburgh

2nd 16:37--Fleury makes a save at one end, Bobrovsky answers him...very slow pace to this period. Everything stopped in the neutral zone

Commentary--Slow start to the second...both teams cautious

2nd 20:00--They drop the puck on the second...will Pittsburgh score another three goals? Or will Columbus come back? Here we go!

Commentary--Dreaded 3-1 lead again...in the previous three games, the team that held a 3-1 lead ultimately lost the game. Fleury has played well this period, goal not his fault. Can the Penguins add to this lead? We'll find out in the second!

NHL Playoffs 2014, Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, Commentary

1st 0:00--End of the 1st period. Pittsburgh scores three in a row, Columbus answers back. 14-11 shots for Columbus now...they came on late in the first.

1st 1:17--Teams trading several chances, still 3-1 Pittsburgh

1st 3:21--HEEE SCORES! Columbus gets one on the power play! Boone Jenner tips it in!

1st 4:49--Pittsburgh penalty now...James Neal for interference

1st 5:12--Coincidental penalties...4 on 3 power play for Pittsburgh

1st 6:10--Penalty coming up to Columbus! Another power play for Pittsburgh.

1st 7:27--Shots are 9-7 Pittsburgh

NHL Playoffs 2014, Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, Commentary

1st 8:50--The floodgates have opened! 3-0 Pittsburgh! James Neal finds the net! Columbus is reeling!

1st 9:23--Pittsburgh scores again! Chris Kunitz gets the goal! 2-0 Pittsburgh!

Update--Derek MacKenzie for roughing

1st 9:27--Penalty coming up to Columbus now...power play for Pittsburgh!

Commentary--Crosby all alone in front, and his stick snaps in his hands...no luck for Sid yet.

1st 12:32--Fleury has been SHARP so far! Nothing happening for the Blue Jackets

1st 13:51--HEEE SHOOTS AND SCORES! Craig Adams makes it 1-0 on a shorthanded goal for the Penguins!

1st 14:03--Penalty coming up against Pittsburgh...Fleury made two huge saves to keep it scoreless!

NHL Playoffs 2014, Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, Commentary

1st 15:00--Crosby looks to have some jump...shots 5-2 for the Penguins

1st 17:11--Crosby dumped hard in the Columbus zone by Jack Johnson...Columbus is not letting up physically

1st 18:37--Furious action so far, some good chances for the Penguins early, and Columbus answers right back.

1st 20:00--And we are off! Game 4 now underway!

7:00 P.M. EST--Ryan Murray out for Columbus due to injury, Nick Schultz in

NHL Playoffs 2014, Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, Commentary

6:55 P.M. EST--Will this be the game Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin find the net for the Penguins? We are literally minutes away from finding out!

6:40 P.M. EST--Starting goaltenders will be Marc-Andre Fleury for Pittsburgh and Sergei Bobrovsky for Columbus.

6:30 P.M. EST--Half an hour from game time! Columbus needs this win tonight to avoid falling into a huge hole.

6:00 P.M. EST--Thank you for joining us at Vavel for this live game commentary as we bring you Game 4. Pittsburgh Penguins! Columbus Blue Jackets! Buckle up, baby! It's going to be an exciting ride! Game time is 7:00pm EST.

NHL Playoffs 2014, Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, Commentary

6:00 P.M EST--It's the all important Game 4 tonight, as Pittsburgh seeks to take a stranglehold on this series, while Columbus tries to even the series. The Blue Jackets cannot afford to fall behind 3-1 to a Pittsburgh team that has this much talent.

6:00 P.M. EST--On the Columbus side, Brandon Dubinsky and Jack Johnson lead the way with four points each. Dubinsky has four assists, while Johnson has three goals and one assist.

6:00 P.M. EST--Paul Martin leads the Penguins with six points, all assists. Not exactly who one expects to be leading a team that boasts the likes of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

6:00 P.M. EST--Game 3 Video Recap

:

6:00 P.M. EST--See Columbus' post game reaction here

6:00 P.M. EST--See Pittsburgh's post game reaction here

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, Live Inline Commentary

6:00 P.M. EST--At the other end, Marc-Andre Fleury faced 20 Columbus shots in Game 3. He looked like he would have a rough night as he allowed two soft goals in rapid succession early, but rebounded to lead the Penguins to the win.

6:00 P.M EST--Sergei Bobrovsky was spectacular in the Columbus net in Game 3, as he faced 41 Penguin shots. Most of the goals he allowed were deflected, and he can hardly be blamed for the loss.

6:00 P.M. EST--The Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets resume their playoff series tonight at 7:00pm EST in Columbus. The Blue Jackets jumped out to 2-0 and 3-1 leads in Game 3, only to see the Penguins rattle off three goals in less than three minutes to take the game 4-3.