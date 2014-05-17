Teemu Selanne:  Epitome Of Class

The Winnipeg Jets select 10th overall in the 1988 NHL Entry Draft, from Jokerit, Teemu Selanne.

With that announcement on June 11, 1988, Teemu Selanne officially became NHL property. On May 17, 2014, it appears certain that he will retire, leaving behind a lasting legacy.

Almost a Flame

Selanne didn't actually enter the NHL until the 1992-93 season. In fact, he almost never played for the Jets at all. Because the Jets opted to let him develop his skills in his home country, he was considered a restricted costless agent in the summer of 1992. He hadn't signed a contract with the Winnipeg Jets. The Calgary Flames swooped in with an enticing offer sheet...a three year, $2.7 million dollar contract that easily eclipsed what the Jets were offering him. Selanne signed it, leaving the Jets few options but to match it. They did, and Selanne donned the Jets jersey for his rookie season in 1992-93. What would follow was a magical career.

Exceeding Expectations

Everyone knew Selanne would be a good player in the league. What they didn't expect was a barrage on opposing goaltenders. Selanne ran away with the rookie scoring race (and almost the NHL goal scoring race) with a 76 goal, 132 point rookie season. Both are NHL records to this day. He tied Alexander Mogilny (ironically drafted 89th overall in 1988) in goals, both notching 76. His super human efforts propelled the Jets into the playoffs, where they would fall in the first round. Selanne would not be shut out of the silverware, being awarded the Calder Trophy as the NHL's best rookie. In what may have been the most predictable award announcement ever.

Duck Hunt

His blazing rookie season prompted unrealistic expectations for the 1993-94 season, and his production declined a bit (based on his rookie season). He notched 54 points in 51 games, a season cut short by a devastating Achilles' tendon injury.

Selanne's tenure with the Jets ended abruptly when he traded to the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in 1995-96. He was Winnipeg's leading scorer at the time of the trade, shocking both him and the Jets' fan base. This was also the last year the Jets would have in Winnipeg, as they were due to move to Phoenix to become the Coyotes at season's end. Selanne would never don a Coyotes jersey.

The trade upset Selanne, but eventually he would fit in perfectly with the Ducks. He was put on a line with Ducks star Paul Kariya. He recorded 36 points in 28 games with the Ducks in that 1995-96 season.

In 1996-97, he recorded 109 points while he and Kariya led the Mighty Ducks to their first playoff appearance. They eliminated the Phoenix Coyotes (oh what could have been in Phoenix had Selanne remained with the Jets) before falling to the eventual Stanley Cup champions from Detroit.

Swimming With Sharks

The Mighty Ducks languished at the bottom of the Western Conference in 2000-01, despite Selanne's scoring heroics. The Ducks then sent Selanne (mercifully) to the San Jose Sharks. Selanne had underwent a minor surgical procedure to clean out some issues with his knee. In 2002-03, the Sharks tried to deal him to New Jersey. Selanne used his no-trade clause to block the trade; in hindsight, maybe he should have moved on. The Devils went to the Finals that year won the Stanley Cup in seven games against the Anaheim Mighty Ducks.

The Avalanche Experiment

In 2003-04, both Selanne and Paul Kariya opted to sign with the Colorado Avalanche in their quest for a Stanley Cup. The experiment proved to be disastrous for Selanne, as he struggled throughout the whole season. At one point, he was relegated to the fourth line and scratched for a playoff game. It was revealed after the season that Selanne had struggled throughout the campaign with a knee problem that needed surgery.

With the 2004-05 campaign cancelled due to the NHL lockout, Selanne took the time to properly recover from his surgery.

Mighty Ducks Part II

After the lockout ended, Selanne returned to the Anaheim Ducks, where he would eventually end his storied career. He won the Stanley Cup in 2007. He remained with the Ducks until the end of this past postseason (2013-14), in which he and his Ducks were eliminated in seven games by the Los Angeles Kings.

Looking Back

Teemu Selanne has been the epitome of class throughout an amazing career. It is a tribute to his popularity and respect that the Kings stayed on the ice after the seventh game to pay their respects. He was a four time All-Star (two First Team, two Second Team selections). He has his name on the Calder Trophy (Rookie of the Year), Richard Trophy (Leading Goalscorer), Bill Masterton Trophy (Dedication and Perseverance to hockey), and the Stanley Cup. He has three Olympic bronze medals and an Olympic silver medal. He will go down in history as one of the most popular players in NHL annals. He has played in 1451 NHL games. He has recorded 1457 regular season points. Surely, the Hall of Fame awaits!

Parting Quote

"The 2007 Stanley Cup has to be the biggest crown for my career," Selanne said after Game 7 against LA. "To be honest, the most proud I am is I have been able to play so many years and at this age. You all know when you get older, it's not going to get any easier. But to be able to compete against these young guys and still enjoy this and play well, that has been the greatest thing in my career. I'm really thankful for that."