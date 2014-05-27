New York Rangers - Montreal Canadiens Live Scores of NHL Game 5

End of Game: That was quite the game, excitement throughout as both teams fought admirably. A huge comback by New York would fall short and the Canadiens led by Rene Bourque and his hat trick skate away with the 7-4 victory. The series sits at 3-2 as they head to New York for Game 6 Thursday. Thanks for tagging along for this great game, don’t forget to tune in for Game 6 here on Vavel (@Vavel_USA on twitter) and you can also follow me on twitter @maddex19. Goodnight from Vavel!

Third Period 1:30: The fans are on their feet as they chant Ole! Ole! Ole! as they do when their Montreal Canadiens are moments away from victory.

Third Period 2:11: The Rangers aren't giving up as they continue to pressure Tokarski but they can't beat him now as he continues to shut the door.

Third Period 3:45: The Rangers net reamins empty as they desperately try to find another mircale.

Third Period 4:17: New York pulls Talbot to get the extra skater and Desharnais makes them pay with an empty net goal to make it 7-4.

Third Period 4:55: Kevin Klein makes a great play to get by the Montreal defender but he misses wide on his scoring opportunity. The Canadiens are forced to take an icing and are left with some exhausted players on the ice...and as a result Montreal takes a timeout to give their tired players stuck on the ice a breather.

Third Period 5:45: Lars Eller takes a penalty now to even things up and it will be 4-on-4 for the next 1:30, then the Rangers will have a thirty second powerplay.

Third Period 6:40: Give the Rangers credit as they continue to pressure Montreal despite the penalty. They aren't giving up on this one.

Third Period 7:20: After the 5 minute major it is hard to imagine New York coming back once again. They will have under 5 minutes to do so if they can kill off this penalty without surrendering a goal and falling farther behind.

Third Period 9:18: John Moore with an almost exact replica of the Brandon Prust hit from Game 3 on Dale Weise which results in a 5 minute penalty and game misconduct for Moore. Just a foolish play at a terrible time by Moore.

Third Period 10:05: The Rangers are desperately trying to score as they pepper Tokarski and drive the net hard. But Tokarski is coming up big right now right when it matters and makes an exceptional save on Nash to preserve the two-goal lead.

Third Period 10:41: Tokarski with a huge save on McDonagh to keep this one at 6-4.

Third Period 11:14: Bouillon takes a holding penalty and the Rangers have a 5-on-3 advantage for 30 seconds...

Third Period 12:00: Tokarski makes a good save on Brad Richards who failed to get the shot off fast enough.

Third Period 12:41: You would think the Canadiens would know not to run guys into their goaltenders...

Third Period 12:41: Josh Gorges rams Rick Nash into his own goalie for some reason, and the Rangers head to the power play with lots of time left. Huge penalty kill here for the Canadiens as they try to hold their two goal lead.

Third Period 13:19: The Rangers have not recorded a shot on net at this point...hard to come back when you aren't getting shots.

Third Period 13:27: Bourque has been flying all night and the Bell Centre is rocking as they celebrate a hat trick on home ice.

Third Period 13:27: Rene Bourque! Third goal of the game! Hat trick for the Canadien forward as he finds a lane and breaks in alone on Talbot and makes no mistake and its 6-4 Montreal.

Third Period 15:05: Plekanec with a close call as he tips a 3-on-2 chance just wide. He had Talbot going the other way but couldn't get the puck on net.

Third Period 16:00: Both teams look a little frightened to make the next mistake as they fight for every inch on the ice.

Third Period 18:17: Rene Bourque comes inches away from the hat trick as he tips the point shot past Talbot but off the post and out.

Third Period 19:40: The best part of this game has been the unpredictability! Who knows what will happen next, but you can be sure it will be an exciting finish. The Rangers successfully kill off the penalty and now can focus on tying this game up.

Third Period 20:00: Lundqvist stays out, so Vigneault puts the trust in Talbot to help New York climb back.

Second Intermission: As high pressure as the first game was for Dustin Tokarski, a third period one-goal lead with the Canadiens season on the line is an entirely different beast.

Second Intermission: Through forty minutes Chris Kreider leads all skaters with four points (1G, 3A). Kreider and Nash were a huge part of that comeback as they got their legs moving and forced turnovers with their dogged forechecking. The Canadiens had no answer for them late in that period, and will need to find a way to slow both the Nash-Stepan-Kreider line down in the third.

Second Intermission: Tokarski was not to blame on all of the Rangers goals, but he hasn't been tested either. With the pressure at 11, it is imperative that New York peppers him early and often in the third period.

Second Intermission: Here is an updated look at the Fenwick chart interesting to see how the ebs and flows of this game have gone. New York was out of it but Montreal let up and three quick goals came as a result.

Second Intermission: It will be interesting to see if New York goes back to Lundqvist in the third. He has looked shaky and the turnaround came when was pulled, but you have to think Lundqvist gives you the best chance to win the game. It will be interesting to see how Vigneault handles it.

Second Intermission: McDonagh is leading the Rangers in icetime through two, and Subban is right there with him leading the Canadiens. Photo from @shiftchart on twitter (you can also follow me @maddex19)

Second Intermission: Well that was quite the period. Both teams had lapses that were costly but the Canadiens will be kicking themselves for blowing a 4-1 lead. They hold a 5-4 lead still, but they have given the Rangers the confidence to battle back in this game. That could prove costly in the third period. The Canadiens stopped skating once they got their lead and will need to fight the urge to sit back and try to protect the lead. New York looked dejected at 4-1, but some lucky bounces got them back in it and they have picked up their play significantly. They have twenty minutes to eliminate the Canadiens, and it will be interesting to see if they can come back and close this series out.

Second Intermission: The Canadiens put the pressure on late, but couldn't find the back of the net. They carry a 5-4 lead into the intermission with 35 seconds of powerplay to start the third.

Second Period 1:08: Good save by Talbot to keep it at 5-4.

Second Period 1:25: Benoit Pouliot takes a poor penalty as he slams Subban to the ice after whistle. The Canadiens powerplay is 1-for-2 as they head to their third opportunity.

Second Period 2:23: The fans are back in the game but you can feel the nervous energy throughout the arena. Both teams are picking up the physicality as they try to assert some dominance.

Second Period 4:45: That goal by Bourque was massive to stop the bleeding for Montreal. This game is back and forth and both teams are just getting pucks to the net. It is not a goalie duel right now, but that can change in an instant. That was four goals between these teams in 5:02 of play.

Second Period 4:50: It's a barn burner! Rene Bourque answers right back with a quick wrister that Talbot never reacted fast enough for. 5-4 Montreal now.

Second Period 5:30: That is three straight for the Rangers and they are back in control. The momentum has firmly shifted into their favor as they continue to pressure the Canadiens.

Second Period 5:48: The Canadiens are completely unravelling right now. Ryan McDonagh makes an incredible play to find Chris Kreider in front and all of a sudden a three goal lead has been completely erased. It is 4-4 and Montreal is searching for answers.

Second Period 6:55: Plekanec takes a embellishment penalty now as things get worse for Montreal. The Rangers go to the powerplay with the chance to tie this game up.

Second Period 7:40: The Rangers have really woken up since Talbot came into the game, but the Canadiens have stopped skating. They are one shot away from blowing a huge lead and Therrien cant be happy.

Second Period 7:52: Rick Nash makes an incredible play on the forecheck and puts the puck on net and Derek Stepan, broken jaw and all, scores his second of the night and all of a sudden its 4-3.

Second Period 8:58: With that goal Rick Nash now has three goals in these Playoffs. He had difficulty scoring early on, but has started to find the back of the net with more regularity in this series.

Second Period 10:12: It may have worked, Rick Nash throws the puck at the net and somehow it gets by Tokarski and its 4-2 Montreal. Gorges knocked the puck into his own net, and may be just the bounce New York needs.

Second Period 11:02: The Rangers are hoping a goalie change will wake the rest of the team up as they continue to get outplayed by the Canadiens.

Second Period 11:02: New York may be making a goalie change as backup goaltender Cam Talbot has taken the ice. Lundqvist has allowed 4 goals on 18 shots, and Alain Vigneault may think it is better to give him some rest as tonight has clearly not been his night.

Second Period 11:30: The Canadiens continue to pressure the Rangers as they force turnovers using their speed. New York looks totally lost right now, especially in their own end. They are clearly rattled right now.

Second Period 13:06: Just seconds after the penalty expires Rene Bourque makes it 4-1 for the Canadiens with both Ranger defenseman caught behind the net.

Second Period 13:12: The Canadiens had some good shots towards the net on the powerplay, but they are unable to convert as the Rangers kill off the Zuccarello penalty.

Second Period 15:12: Zuccarello takes a penalty now as he drives the net and forces Gionta to run over his own goalie Tokarski.

Second Period 16:00: Lundqvist makes a huge save on Briere just seconds later to keep the game within reach.

Second Period 16:16: Building off the momentum the Canadiens have gotten the all important next goal. Max Pacioretty takes a beautiful pass from Gallagher and makes no mistake and its 3-1 for the Canadiens early in the second period.

Second Period 16:55: No shots on goal for the Rangers on that powerplay and the teams are back at 5-on-5.

Second Period 17:30: Too many passes by the Rangers on this powerplay. The Canadiens are doing a good job of taking those passes away and the Rangers look reluctant to shoot. They need to get the puck on net if they want to score.

Second Period 18:57: Andrei Markov takes an interference on Marty St. Louis which gives the Rangers their second straight powerplay.

Second Period 19:25: The penalty expires with no harm done as the Rangers didn;t even get the puck in deep in the first thirty seconds.

First Intermission: Look for the Rangers to come out flying in the second period. With just a little time left on the power play they will be pressuring early to get that equalizer. There is lots of game left but the next goal is huge.

First Intermission: Don Cherry is known for his incredible style, and here is what he is treating Canadian hockey fans to tonight...looking snazzy Grapes!

​

First Intermission: The key for Montreal was that they were able to answer the Stepan goal with a goal of their own. They needed that goal to get the momentum back and Plekanec was able to make it happen for them.

First Intermission: Here is a good chart showing just how the period went in terms of shot attempts for and against. As you can see the Habs were building off the momentum from the building early on.

First Intermission: The Habs have to be happy with that first period. They came out early, scored a power play goal and were able to use their speed effectively. The Rangers battled back once the pressure of the first few minutes went away. They were able to generate their own cycle down low, and on the late PP got some high quality chances. The Rangers won't be thrilled with the period, but being down 2-1 is not the worst spot to be on the road.

First Intermission: The Rangers got some pressure late on the power play, but Tokarski was there to asnwer the door on a couple good scoring chances. The Canadiens take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

First Period 0:05: Benoit Pouliot has an amazing chance on the doorstep, but he fails to find the loose puck as P.K. Subban did a good job tying him up.

First Period 1:30: Bouillon deflects the puck over the glass, the Rangers felt it should have been a delay of game penalty, but the Refs disagreed...it was a close one. Immediately following that Desharnais takes a high sticking penalty and the Rangers get their first opportunity with the man advantage.

First Period 2:00: Both teams continue to try and use their speed on the cycle to open up scoring chances. It is working well for zone time, but both teams are doing well closing down the center of the ice.

First Period 4:01: The Rangers got some good pressure, but they were unable to generate any scoring chances. The Canadiens continue to do a good job taking away shooting and passing lanes early in this game.

First Period 5:53: Rick Nash finds some open space, but he doesn't get the shot he wanted and Tokarski makes the easy save. Both goalies have let in a soft one in this game, so it is key that they continue to make some saves to get their confidence up. Both teams will need to force shots from the outside and stop collapsing on their goalies.

First Period 6:40: Lundqvist comes up with a huge save on a Beaulieu blast. He needed that save after the Plekanec goal to get some confidence back.

First Period 7:36: Plekanec answers right back for Montreal and its 2-1! He ripped one from the point that goes off the post and in.

First Period 8:15: Rangers defenseman John Moore gives Dale Weise a heavy ride into the side glass at the Ranger bench. Things are starting to get physical.

First Period 9:00: How about Stepan though, you can't help but feel good for a guy that is playing with a broken jaw and manages to find the back of the net. It is inspiring no doubt.

First Period 9:16: Tie game! Derek Stepan broken jaw and all wrists one by Tokarski. Not the best sequence for Montreal, Tokarski will want that one back. This game is back to even now.

First Period 9:26: The 2-on-1 chance seems to have woken the Rangers up as they have managed to sustain some offensive zone time. Both teams are starting to fly, and the game is opening up.

First Period 10:46: Wow! A huge save by Tokarski on a 2-on-1 for the Rangers. Tokarski was able to get the knowb of his stick on the Hagelin shot to keep it 1-0. Great opportunity, great save.

First Period 12:10: The Rangers are not sustaining any pressure yet, and ice the puck. Giving the Habs a faceoff in deep, but Zuccarello was able to clear the zone.

First Period 14:00: With the early power play goal the Habs can take some pressure off the pp unit. They really simplified their puck movement and as a result were able to find an open shot with traffic in front. The Rangers would be wise to play with more discipline going forward.

First Period 14:00: St. Louis and Richards connect for the Rangers first scoring chance, but Tokarski is there to make the stop on the bang-bang chance. Good save early on for the young goaltender.

First Period 15:00: Lundqvist comes up with a nice save on a shot from the point. The Rangers look nervous, so Lundqvist has to fight through the early pressure for them here and keep them in it. Shots are 6-0 early in favor of Montreal.

First Period 16:00: The Habs and Rangers fourth lines went head to head, and it was the speed of the Habs that created some good chances using the cycle. The traffic in front of Lundqvist is a story early in this one.

First Period 17:20: Galchenyuk is really finding his legs as the series goes on, and he was fearless on that goal as he drove to the front of the net and got his stick on the Subban blast. Great start for Montreal, but there is plenty of time for the Rangers to answer back.

First Period 18:12: Habs goal! P.K. Subban with a blast from the point and Alex Galchenyuk gets the tip in front and its 1-0 Montreal early.

First Period 19:00: The Habs are putting the pressure on early in this power play as they try to find that all important first goal.

First Period 19:38: The puck is dropped and were underway form Montreal! The Canadiens got the opening face off win and you can feel the electricity in the building. The Rangers take a penalty just 22 seconds into the game...

8:10: As always Tim Thompson (@b0undless on twitter) and CBC put together an amazing opening montage to get you pumped up for this one!

8:08: Last second stats from extraskater.com show the Rangers have the puck-possession advantage in the series thus far. Should be interesting to see if the Habs can turn that around tonight.

8:04: The Habs tradition of having the young hockey player skate out to the middle of the ice and light it up is truly a sight to see. It really gets the fans amped up. The players are hitting the ice, time for some anthem singing!

8:00: Here we go! Puck drop is only minutes away! Can the Habs pull it out? Or will the Rangers be the first team headed to the Stanley Cup Finals? It's all up to the guys on the ice now.

7:51: And the Rangers lines from warmups.

7:50: Here are the Habs lines courtesy of Dan Rosen.

7:45: Look for a big game from P.K. Subban tonight, he has proven time and time again that when the pressure mounts he is not afraid to step up and take charge. In fact he seems to feed off controversy and pressure situations. With their season on the line tonight, it should be his best game of the Playoffs.

7:40: With Emelin out it looks like the defense pairs for the Canadiens will be Subban-Gorges, Markov-Weaver, and Beaulieu-Bouillon. Emelin is a big loss for the Canadiens, but Beaulieu filled in respecably in round 2 versus the Boston Bruins in the games he took part in.

7:37: Looks like Stepan will be on a line with Kreider and Nash.

7:36: Canadiens defenseman Alexei Emelin is not on the ice for warmups, but Nathan Beaulieu is. Emelin may have been injured in Game 4.

7:32: You can expect the experience of St. Louis and Brad Richards to play a part in this one. Both players were members of the Tampa Bay Lightning when they won the Stanley Cup in 2004, so they understand the importance of closing out teams when you get the chance. They should have a little extra jump in their step early as they try to set the tone for their teammates.

7:30: The Rangers and Habs are just over thirty minutes till puck drop now. This is the time when pre-game excitement starts to build. A quick start is crucial for the Habs tonight, they have to give the young Tokarski a head start with a couple goals. The young goalie has handled the pressure well, but elimination games bring it to a whole nother level.

7:20: If Stepan is indeed in the lineup tonight, the Rangers will be getting an incredible boost to their lineup. Adding Brassard in Game 4 was an invaluable addition to the team, and with both Stepan and Brassard in the lineup, the Rangers become infinitely more dangerous. Of course Canadiens fans will not be thrilled if Stepan does step on the ice for puck drop, as many have questioned the extent of his injury since he went down in Game 3. One thing is for certain, Stepan will not be as effective if he is on the ice. With a broken jaw all contact becomes that much more difficult to play through.

7:20: Hockey Analyst Nick Kypreos just tweeted out some good news for Rangers fans...

7:15: Thomas Vanek has taken a lot of flack for his play in these Playoffs, specifically in this series. He has seen his ice-time drop significantly and it is unknown if that is due simply to his play or if he has nagging injuries. One thing though is that he has look less engaged mentally. Two or three times he lost battles to much smaller Ranger players in Game 4 and for a big bodied winger with his skill level, that is certainly unacceptable. There is no better time than tonight for him to get on the scoresheet and win some puck battles. The Habs desperately need him to be the guy they were trading for.

7:10: If the Rangers do win tonight, it will be their first trip to the Stanley Cup Finals since 1994 when they won. The Captain of that time was none other then hockey legend Mark Messier who is well known for his incredible leadership, tough, borderline dirty style, and incredibly high skill. He will always be remembered as one of the best captains in NHL history. With no captain on the team since Ryan Callahan was traded at the trade deadline, the Rangers have really come together as a team to take on the leadership role. (photo courtesy of the New York Daily Post)

7:05: In Game 4 the Canadien defensemen had some breakdowns that gave the Rangers a lot of open opportunities, a couple breakaways, and I am sure the Canadiens coaches were stressing the importance of playing responsible in all areas of the ice. Breakdowns in the neutral zone are deadly when you are facing off against a team with a great transition game. With Rick Nash, Marty St. Louis and Carl Hagelin always waiting for that split-second opening, you cannot afford simple mistakes in coverage.

7:01: For the Rangers, they need to just focus on what they have done successfully throughout these playoffs. They need to be disciplined and take advantage of the desperation that Montreal will no doubt have. The Habs will be forced to take some chances, they simply cannot sit back and play not to lose. Down 3-1 in the series they need to play to win. And the Rangers should get some really good scoring chances as a result.

7:00: The key for Montreal tonight has to be building off the momentum of home ice. They need to pressure early and often and force the Rangers to feel the pressure of the situation. It is win or go home for the Canadiens but for the Rangers a loss tonight will only add to the pressure they are facing. Closing out a series is not easy and Montreal needs to get on them early and often.

6:52: Of course St.Louis and the Rangers got the last laugh in Game 4 with this gorgeous bar down shot from Marty.

6:50: And here is Tokarski getting the better of St. Louis early in the game.

6:48: The Habs will be looking for a lot more of that tonight. Their powerplay has been dreadful in this series. Although some of that credit has to go to the Rangers pk unit, which has been outstanding these playoffs.

6:45: Subban ripping a power play goal past Lundqvist

6:44: Here's some videos from Game 4 to get you amped up for tonights elimination game.

6:20: If the Rangers win tonight, it will almost seem like destiny. Henrik Lundqvist needs a Stanley Cup ring to cement his legacy, and Marty St. Louis could do with another one as well. There is a bevy of amazing stories that could come if the team won tonight.

6:10.Welcome to New York Rangers - Montreal Canadiens Live. In October 2012, the AHL playoffs: Dustin Tokarski had just been carjacked at knifepoint. Just a few hours before his Syracuse Crunch played a road game against the Binghamton Senators, young Mr. Tokarski was sitting in a Syracuse, New York, police station detailing what happened. The police were multi-tasking, trying to gather up info about the criminal, whilst attaining autographs from Dustin himself as well. Tokarski had to rush faster than a flying squirrel to Binghamton to get to his game, and arrived while the Star Spangled Banner was being sung. Under those difficult conditions, Tokarski would obviously not be starting that game for Syracuse. However, he played, but not for the beginning of the game. The Crunch fell behind 5-0 early in the second period and a line brawl broke out as Syracuse's Riku Helenius skated down the ice to trade punches with Binghamton’s goalie, Robin Lehner. Both goaltenders were ejected, and the young man who's was a knifepoint earlier that day came in to save the day. Most players would crack after such a day. Well, Syracuse came back and won that game, 6-5 in absolutely stunning fashion. "Tokarski comes in and, sure enough, 5-1, 5-2, 5-3, 5-4, 5-5, overtime and we win 6-5,” said Jon Cooper, former coach of the Crunch, now the coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning. “That was one of the biggest comebacks I’ve ever been a part of. That’s just Ticker (Tokarski)— he somehow finds a way.”

6:09: Let's talk a little about the play of Dustin Tokarski for the Habs in net. Gosh, it sounds funny typing that. Tokarski? The player that's been camping out in the AHL for a while now with a mediocre save percentage down there, now playing well in the NHL Eastern Conference Finals for the most successful franchise in the league's history? Yes sir. And Tokarski is having the time of his life. Dustin isn't a Carey Price, but he's been quite serviceable. Although he's short in stature (5 feet, 11 inches), he was bigger than an elephant in game 3 of this series, having the game of his life in the Habs' only win of the series. Game 4 was a bit of a regression, but not insanely. Most of the Habs' problems in that game did not come from Tokarski. So, you simply can't blame the kid, as he's in a horribly pressurized situation, and he's doing what he can do.

6:08: Although Martin St. Louis has been on fire in this series, let's focus on the Rangers' main catalyst for a second: Ryan McDonagh, the defenseman. McDonagh has shown himself to be, likely, the next captain of the team, with his one-ice leadership and firepower at this position. He has, as many have said, been the 'thorn in Montreal's side'. Look him to be fired up for the game tonight, as he's itching to plunge that thorn into Montreal's heart.

6:07: 3 more keys in this game. 1) Montreal has to feed off the Bell Centre's aura, while the Rangers will have to ignore it. NYR was simply stoic in Montreal for the first 2 games, slicing and gunning on every play. They quieted the raucous crowd. Montreal will have to electrify them, and we all know that these are some of the best fans in the NHL. 2) The Habs will have to have some leadership; they need an ice leader, and it has to be their captain: Brian Gionta. Gionta has been subpar during this series, as for the most part, the Rangers' stout defense has kept him in check. 3) This goes for both teams: Don't let the pressure get to you. These teams have engadged in warfare, and the chippiness is at an all-time high, even between the two head coaches behind the glass. Neither of these teams can afford to let their tempers flare too much. The Habs have the younger team, so they'd be more prone to get out of control. The team that doesn't let their emotions get out of check as much as the other will win his battle.

6:06: Speaking of the power play, you have got to hand it to the Rangers for being so excellent and unselfish during the power play KILL. Their nifty and speedy moves have prevented the Habs from causing much damage on the PP this series, with Brian Boyle being a prime example of perfection on the kill.

6:05: 2 critical keys for the Canadiens tonight. 1) Grab a lead early. Montreal has a knack for keeping leads, as they play with quite a bit of confidence. If they can grab one early, that would be marvelous for them. "We want to score the first goal," Head Coach Michel Therrien said. "It's important. It gives confidence to teams. We've got to be ready." 2) Be efficient on the power play! Whenever NYR gives you the chance, you've got to capitalize! New York is usually a very efficient team, so any chance that they give Montreal will be essential to turn into a goal, or the Habs will be saying 'Bye Bye Bonnie'.

6:04: However, Montreal does have confidence coming into the game. As many internet chatters have been buzzing today, the Habs have came back from a deficit like this before, in 2010 when they stunned the helpless Washington Capitals in these playoffs. With this young team rapidly maturing (especially the marvelous P.K. Subban), the potential is there.

6:03: As for the Canadiens, it's do-or-die time. With the lack of Carey Price in net, Dustin Tokarski hasn't played badly, but the loss of Price was still massive. But the roots of the Habs' problems come from one king on his throne in front of the net: Lundqvist. King Henrik has been lights out, and is quite talented at closing out series'. Montreal needs to get their firepower on offense roaring again, or their run will stop here.

6:02: Rangers Head Coach Alain Vigneault has hinted that we may see a surprise return of New York's critical center Derek Stepan in this game, which would be a shock as Stepan broke his jaw game 3 vs. these Habs. His addition would be perfectly welcome to the lineup, but would they be rushing him back too quickly? We'll find out if he is a go tonight or not soon.

6:01: It has been the 'Marty Party' for the Rangers lately, as Martin St. Louis has been on a tear as of late. St. Louis, who's mother recently passed away, is playing as hard as he can for her, and can sense a Stanley Cup Finals berth in the air. His teammates of Mats Zuccarello, Rick Nash, and Brad Richards are ready to roll as well.

6:00: Good evening everyone, and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of the 2014 NHL playoffs. I'm Shaun Maddex, and tonight I will guide you through the game between the New York Rangers and the Montreal Canadiens. NYR is up 3-1 in this series, and they're looking to clinch a trip to the Stanley Cup Finals tonight, in what should be yet another classic.