Rangers Shutout Canadiens, Advance To Stanley Cup Finals

Dominic Moore scored a late goal in the second period and that was all the offense the New York Rangers needed to win Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Henrik Lundqvist stopped the 18 shots that went his way, the PK unit was effective and New York defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals.

It will be the first time the Rangers will play for the Trophy in the last 20 years. In 1994, they won the Cup after defeating the Vancouver Canucks.

The Rangers had a very good performance on both ends of the ice, putting pressure on Dustin Tokarski with several shots on goal and defending solidly against a Montreal team that had their back against the wall. The Canadiens had two PP chances overall but failed to score and their offense never got it going despite the huge support from the fans.

New York, on the other hand, had 32 shots on goal but only broke the deadlock nearing the end of the second period. Dominic Moore received a pass from behind the net and blasted a slap shot from close range that went past Tokarski to give New York a one-goal lead with less than two minutes left in the second period. Moore’s goal came only a few minutes after Lundqvist made an acrobatic spot to deny Thomas Vanek of what could’ve been Montreal’s go-ahead goal.

Montreal was unable to muster any kind of offense in the third period and their first shot came midway into it. Lundqvist was simply formidable shutting down the Canadiens’ attack and the Swede was one of the main reasons why the Rangers continue to defy the odds. They already reach the Stanley Cup Final and they are only a few games away from a hypothetical Cup victory.

The Rangers will wait for their opponent in the Cup Final as the Western Conference Finals are still developing. The Los Angeles Kings currently have a 3-2 lead over the Chicago Blackhawks and the sixth game will be played at the Staples Center.