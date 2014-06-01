Los Angeles Kings - Chicago Blackhawks Live Score

'Mr. game 7' retains his title, setting up the game-winning goal. Williams carried the puck out of the left corner to find Martinez on the point. Martinez was able get a shot through, and Tyler Toffoli got a piece of the shot before it bounced off of Hawks defenseman Nick Leddy and behind Corey Crawford. Chicago had the better opportunities in the short overtime frame, but ultimately it was Tyler Toffoli's second goal of the game that won the Western Conference Finals. That 70's Line was represented well on the scoresheet in Game 7 with Toffoli and Carter teaming up for four points (3G,1A) in the big road victory. Dustin Brown has posed with the Campbell Bowl and the Los Angeles Kings are the Western Conference Champions. The Kings have become the first team in NHL history to win three Game 7's on the road in a single postseason. The Kings overcame three deficits in Game 7, with their only lead coming in overtime. Next up is the New York Rangers for the Kings. Game 1 is scheduled for Wednesday. Thank you for tuning in to Vavel USA, and have a good night. ( After the game, the game-winning goal was reawarded to Alec Matrinez.)

Overtime 14:13: Kings goal! Alec Martinez throws the puck on net from the point, and it beats Corey Crawford. Justin Williams was in front and may have tipped the puck before it found the net. 5-4 Kings win.

Overtime 15:06: Icing on Los Angeles. Important faceoff just to the right of Quick on the way.

Overtime 15:39: Quick again with a save, this time on Kane.

Overtime 16:43: Chicago is called for icing, setting up a big faceoff in their zone.

Overtime 17:45: Both teams have had their chances, but none better than Brandon Saad's opportunity. Quick and Crawford are coming up big.

Overtime 19:59: Overtime is under way!

Third Intermission: Los Angeles narrowly beat out Chicago in shots by a 14-13 count in the third. The Kings also lead in hits (11-7) and in faceoffs (12 for 20) in the finals twenty.

Third Intermission: Game 7 will be heading to a sudden-death overtime to determine a Western Conference Champion. Chicago had more chances late in the third period, but Quick played terrific for the Kings. Captain Dustin Brown made some nice moves to get a chance to beat Crawford for the lead, but could not bury the puck. Now, the next goal will seal the fate of these two teams. With any shot on net being the potential series-winning goal, look for plenty of chances here in the overtime period.

Third Period :05: Jonathan Quick with the save of the game, robbing Shaw of a chance to be the Game 7 hero.

Third Period 1:06: A frantic end to this period as Duncan Keith has a few chances to give the Hawks the lead, but no dice.

Third Period 2:39: Jonathan Quick denies Sharp of the hat trick with a big save to keep it all knotted up.

Third Period 3:51: As we approach the final minutes of regulation, both teams are pushing hard to crack the tie. Quick has come up big some big saves to keep Los Angeles in this game.

Third Period 5:34: Final TV timeout. Chicago is starting to level the ice out in the final minutes of the third, spending some time in the Kings zone. This final segment of the frame will be nothing short of exciting. For a hockey fan- or sports fan in general- nothing beats the end of a tied Game 7. This edition should be no different.

Third period 6:37: Second TV timeout. The Kings are back in Game 7 after Gaborik gets a bit lucky with the tying goal. No one on the Los Angeles bench is complaining about the luck however. The momentum looks to be wearing white, silver and black right now after the Kings goal. This should make for a terrific finish to Game 7.

Third Period 7:17: Kings goal! Marian Gaborik banks the Dustin Brown rebound off of Crawford to tie the game at 4.

Third Period 9:01: Drew Doughty returns to the Kings bench gingerly after hitting Kris Versteeg. Hopefully he will be ok to finish this game. Chances are he'll be good to go.

Third Period 10:07: The Kings are starting to get their chances. They can only hope to beat Crawford here to tie this game.

Third Period 10:52: Tyler Toffoli makes a move to get Crawford out fo position, but fails to make anything out of the chance. 4-3 Blackhawks.

Third Period 13:56: First TV timeout. Chicago is playing well to defend their lead. The Kings need to start playing with more desperation here to push for the tie.

Third Period 14:06: The Kings need to produce more socinrg opportunities on Crawford. They have not tested him much here in the third.

Third Period 15:45: The third period is off to a fast pace so far. Both teams are flying, but no score in the third. Still 4-3 Blackhawks.

Third Period 18:40: A streaking Tanner Pearson is denied by Corey Crawford to keep the Hawks 4-3 lead.

Second Intermission: The Blackhawks blasted the Kings in the shot department, by a count of 16-4 in the middle frame. Los Angeles did lead in both hits and faceoffs however, with counts of 12-9 and 12-8, respectively.

Second Intermission: From a Blackhawks Perspective- The powerplay is cashing in for the Hawks so far in Game 7. Two powerplay goals have built a 4-3 Chicago lead through forty. Patrick Sharp, with two goals so far, is impressive in this series-deciding match. The Blackhawks can hope to shut the door on Los Angeles in the final twenty, and pray Corey Crawford plays a monster of a period in the net.

Second Intermission: From a Kings Perspective- Much of the same from Los Angeles in the middles frame. They battled hard to tie the game, only give the Hawks the lead right back with a powerplay opportunity. They must stay out of the box in this final period of regulation. Another Chicago powerplay could potentially end this. If the Kings want to get back in this, they will need to play with more discipline and a desperate style that finds them peppering Crawford from anywhere and everywhere.

Second Period 1:35: Blackhawks powerplay goal! Patrick Sharp blasts one by a stickless-Quick to make it a 4-3 Chicago lead.

Second Period 2:45: Trevor Lewis with the holding infraction to send Chicago on their fifth poerplay.

Second Period 2:45: Final TV timeout. Jonathan Quick makes a huge save on a Blackhawks 2 on 1 opportunity, but Los Angeles takes a penalty on the play. They killed off a big 5 on 3 earlier, which they can hope to build momentum off of. This next kill is critical.

Second Period 3:20: Chicago dodges a bullet by killing the Saad minor. Full strength for both teams.

Second Period 4:36: The Kings are on the powerplay after Doughty serves his two minutes.

Second Period 5:20: Saad of Chicago has been called for slashing, canceling out any powerplay time they had left. 4 on 4 hockey before an abbreviated Kings powerplay.

Second Period 5:49: Mitchell is out of the box to give Los Angeles a fourth man on the ice.

Second Period 6:36: Drew Dougthy is going to the box for cross-checking Andrew Shaw, giving the Hawks a two-man advantage for forty-sx seconds. Chicago utilizes their timeout to plan out their attack on this big opportunity.

Second Period 7:49: Willie Mitchell will sit in the sin bin for boarding, giving Chicago their third powerplay. The Hawks are 1 for 2 so far on the man-advantage.

Second Period 8:37: Second TV timeout. After being outplayed in the first half of this period, Los Angeles looks to be alive again after the young Toffoli ties the game at 3. With so few shots in this period (2), the Kings are displaying their efficiency. But they need more shots.

Second Period 9:29: Kings goal! A lucky bounce goes the Kings way this time around, as a blocked shot from the point finds its way to Tyler Toffoli on the side of the net. We have a 3-3 tie mid way through Game 7.

Second Period 10:30: Williams records the first shot of the period for the Kings. If the Kings want to beat Crawford for the tie, they'll have to at least test him.

Second Period 10:59: The Kings have killed off Mike Richards' minor, going back to full strength.

Second Period 12:59: First TV timeout. Los Angeles is heading to the box, setting up the second Blackhawks powerplay. The Kings are still looking for their first shot of the period, as Chicago is dominating to this point.

Second Period 17:20: The Blackhawks are pressuring the Kings down low to start the period. Toews is leading the way with the puck possession in the Los Angeles zone. Quick is playing well, doing what he can to keep the score as is.

Second Period 18:50: Brandon Saad took a big hit from Jarret Stoll and he looks to be feeling that collision.

First Intermission: Shots were 11-7 in favor of Los Angeles, who also lead in hits by a 17-11 count. Faceoffs were even in the opening frame, with both teams winning eleven each.

First Intermission: From a Blackhawks Perspective- A lead after the first twenty of a Game 7 is a great feeling, and that feeling can be found in Chicago's locker room right now. They did not play great in the opening frame, looking sloppy at times in their own zone. But the big guns for the Hawks are getting it done so far. Toews, Kane, and Sharp have already found the score sheet. If these Chicago stars can continue this pace, they can look forward to a trip to the finals. Corey Crawford must play big in net from here on out.

First Intermission: From a Kings Perspective- With the exception of the unlucky goal by Sharp, the Kings played a solid first twenty. They've already proven that Crawford is beatable tonight. With more shots they can hope to tie the game early on in the middle frame. Or at least neutralize the Hawks and keep them off the board. Justin Williams now co-owns the lead for most points in a Game 7 all-time in the NHL.

First Period :33: Corey Crawford flashes the leather to keep it a 3-2 Hawks lead.

First Period 1:50: Final TV timeout. Marian Gaborik with a chance to tie the game, but Corey Crawford makes the big lead-preserving game. The Kings looked like they were back on track before the soft Sharp strike gave Chicago the lead again.

First Period 2:26: Blackhawks goal! Patrick Sharp responds quickly with a soft goal on Quick. A gratuitous bounce may have helped see that shot to the back of the net. 3-2 Blackhawks.

First Period 2:38: Kings goal! Mr Game 7 does it again, tying the game for the Kings. Justin Williams buries the rebound from the slot to make it a 2-2 game.

First Period 2:57: Second TV timeout. Hawks Captain Jonathan Toews was in the right place at the right time for his powerplay goal. Seabrook's shot attempt bounced right to the stick of Toews, who only had to shoot in to an open net. Kane already with two assists this evening. Los Angeles seems to be trying to feed off their goal, pressing hard for the tying goal. If they can deadlock the game at two before the horn, they can go to the room in great shape.

First Period 3:30: The referee determines it is a good goal. 2-1 Blackhawks.

First Period 3:30: Kings goal! Jeff Carter and Dustin Brown combine to make it a 2-1 Hawks lead. Carter bats the puck over Crawford's shoulder. The refs are currently checking to see if Carter's stick was below the cross bar.

First Period 4:32: Tyler Toffoli beats Corey Crawford, but not the post. Still 2-0 Blackhawks.

First Period 8:50: Chicago has killed off the Seabrook minor, going back to full strength.

First Period 10:50: Brent Seabrook is called for interference, giving the Kings their first powerplay.

First Period 11:11: Corey Crawford gets his mask ripped off his head after a scrum in front of his net. Look for Los Angeles to push hard to get on the board before the period ends.

First Period 11:24: Blackhawks powerplay goal! Jonathan Toews beats Quick in front to make it a 2-0 Chicago lead.

First Period 12:07: The Blackhawks will have the first powerplay of Game 7. Justin Williams is caught tripping and will serve two minutes for it.

First Period 13:39: First TV timeout. The crowd is alive after a strong start by the hometown Hawks. Patrick Kane is already stealing the spotlight, setting up Brandon Saad with a perfect pass.

First Period 14:54: Blackhawks goal! Brandon Saad beats Jonathan Quick from a near-impossible angle to make it an early 1-0 Hakws lead. Patrick Kane with beautiful pass from behind the net.

First Period 17:00: A tentative pace to Game 7 thus far, as both teams have already been called for icing. Still waiting for the game's first big play.

First Period 19:59: Chicago has inserted Kris Versteeg in to the lineup, replacing Sheldon Brookbank. The Kings have the same lineup from Game 6.

First Period 19:59: And Game 7 is underway!

The teams are making their final adjustments before the opening faceoff. The nerves must be difficult to fight as one team will advance and the other will see their season end. Will the NHL have a new Stanley Cup Champion this season, or will the Blackhawks continue their title defense against the New York Rangers?

We are a mere hours away from Game 7's opening faceoff. Be sure to stay with Vavel USA for up to the minute news and scores from what will be a grand finale to an already epic battle.

The true key to a victory tonight may be found in the blue paint at opposite ends of the ice this evening. Whichever team gets an all-world performance from their goaltender in Game 7 will likely be crowned top team in the west. Corey Crawford has been remarkable for Chicago the past two games. Although his numbers have been sub-par, Crawford has given his team a chance to win and stay alive in this Western Conference Final. His team responded with big games in front of the Quebec native, resulting in crucial victories. Crawford looked to have been done early on in this series, losing three straight decisions and giving up at least four goals in each of the outings. However, the defending cup champ bounced back to outplay his American counterpart Jonathan Quick. Yet anything less than a victory tonight will make the past efforts irrelevant, as it all comes down to tonight's matchup. Quick has been solid in net for the Kings this series, but must find a way to steal another win in the windy city. Whichever team poses with the Campbell Bowl as champion of the NHL's Western Conference later will have their goalie to thank, as it will take a stellar game between the pipes for with team to win.

Considering this is their third time around this spring, the Kings should be relatively comfortable heading in to tonight's Game 7. The Kings made history when after losing three straight to the San Jose Sharks, fought back to win the series in seven. Los Angeles battled back and forth with their Southern California rival Anaheim Ducks for seven games before ultimately grounding the flock. Marian Gaborik, Mike Richards, and Justin Williams have a combined perfect record in Game 7's, including the two series-clinching victories this spring. If the Kings are hopeful on a date with the New York Rangers Wednesday evening, their group of battle-tested veterans better lead the charge in the windy city tonight. Williams will be counted on especially this evening. 'Mr. Game 7' always finds a way to come up with the big play in the seventh game, registering twelve points (6G,6A) in the six Game 7's of his postseason career. If Williams can continue his clutch play making tonight for Los Angeles, the Kings will have a great shot at a win.

Good evening, folks, and welcome to the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The stage is set for what will be the finale of a fantastic series of the NHL's last two Stanley Cup Champions. It looked as though the Kings were ready to be crowned top team in the west, after going up 3 game to 1 to the defending champs. But the Blackhawks went down swinging, ultimately winning Games 5 and 6 to confirm tonight's Game 7. The reemergence of superstar Patrick Kane for Chicago has really ignited this team. The Buffalo, New York native has chipped in with eight (2G, 6A) points over the last three games, including the game-winning goal in Game 6. Kane, along with line mates Andrew Shaw and Brandon Saad, have carried the Hawks to consecutive wins against a Los Angeles team who seemed to have found the magic that propelled them to 2012's Stanley Cup. However, the Kings have found themselves in yet another Game 7 of this postseason. After losing Game 5 in overtime and seeing Game 6 slip away in the final twelve minutes, the Kings now have one last chance to eliminate the Blackhawks.