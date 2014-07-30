Forward Jimmy Hayes Signs One-Year Deal With Panthers To Avoid Arbitration

It seemed very likely that the Florida Panthers and forward Jimmy Hayes were going to an arbitration case Tuesday in Toronto, but an agreement was made between Hayes and the team to avoid going to a hearing. The one-way deal is for one-year and will be for $925,000.

24-year-old Hayes was acquired last season along with defenseman Dylan Olsen in a trade that sent forward Kris Versteeg to Chicago. Originally drafted in the second-round of the 2008 Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs, Hayes has since had trouble finding a home after deciding to play for Boston College and moving onto the NHL. He had a difficult time cracking the Blackhawks stacked lineup and played only 43 games over three seasons in Chicago. After being dealt to Florida last season, Hayes was closer to finding that home with the Panthers by playing in 53 games and recording 11 goals and 7 assists.

"We look forward to his continued contributions to our team both on and off the ice," said Panthers general manager Dave Tallon. While he may not have contributed much on the scoreboard, he did have 72 shots on net while averaging just under eleven minutes of ice time per game. Hayes also made use of his 6' 6", 221 pound body and made it tough for opponents, especially in front of his goaltender's net.

This being a one-year deal is a great opportunity this coming season for him to make his presence known to new head coach Gerard Gallant to see if he fits into their long-term plans. With the Panthers revamping their roster this offseason with other acquisitions and many upcoming young players, Hayes will have some work to do to beat out the competition, but should be given a decent chance with this being a low-risk signing.