Florida Panthers Aaron Ekblad Receives Upper-Body Injury

Hearing the news that one of their young stars received an injury is nothing new to the Florida Panthers front office and fans over the last one or two seasons. Unfortunately for their sake last Tuesday, they had another addition to that long list with defenseman Aaron Ekblad receiving an upper-body injury while playing in an exhibition game against the Czech Republic in Hockey Canada's summer evaluation camp. Ekblad was involved in a hard open ice hit and was uneasy walking on his feet afterward. He left the game and the Panthers along with Hockey Canada have decided that he will not be participating in any other camp activites.

While Ekblad claimed that this was not a major setback, the Panthers and their fans still have reason to worry about the first overall selection in the 2014 NHL Draft. He has still not signed an entry level contract. However, it is expected that he makes the Panthers opening roster out of training camp. Some say it is a bit of a curiosity why he was participating in Canada's camp with such an expected role in October.

The Panthers know that Ekblad is such a valueable asset and should handle him in a safe manner until training camps open next month. They have had their fair share of injuries to young players in the past year. Forward Jonathan Huberdeau received a broken bone in his foot, a mild concussion, and had hip surgery prior to last season. Forward Aleksander Barkov re-aggravated a seperated shoulder last season and had a knee injury, only to re-aggravate it again. Forwards Nick Bjugstad and Quinton Howden received concussions.

From the looks of the hit, Ekblad might be lucky that he should be able to return to form in time for training camp in September. If he can recover from this injury and it does not cause any further distractions, he should be a very important piece to include on the Panthers blueline this coming season. The team has very high expectations for him and the future of their defensive core. Florida should certainly be very cautious from here on out with how they use Ekblad in that regard.