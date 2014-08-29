Calgary Flames Update: Flames Sign Setoguchi, Ink Bouma; Ramo Reveils New Mask

Devin Setoguchi: Reasonable Expectations

After signing Devin Setoguchi to a 1 year $750,000 contract just a mere 5 days ago. Taking a step back and looking at what as fans we can expect from Setoguchi in the upcoming NHL season. Setoguchi tallied 27 points for the Winnipeg Jets last season and has continued to struggle to regain his scoring form during his 65 point year in 08-09'.

Setoguchi fills a gap on the right wing for the Flames while a few of their younger and talented prospects continue to develop in the AHL like Morgan Klimchuk, Emile Poirier and so on. What are the expectations for Setoguchi's production and role with the team?

Setoguchi will likely be paired on a line with Matt Stajan for the most part of the year and could see brief stints with Mikael Backlund. Stajan like Setoguchi has went through a role change since his tenure with the Maple Leafs. Setoguchi will likely continue his trend of a 25-40 point season and could potentially break into a 20 goal scorer for the Flames if injuries decide to come the clubs way. As fans we must take the same look at Setoguchi as we did with Stajan and see how the cards play out.

​

Lance Bouma

Bouma after becoming a restricted costless agent at the seasons end was surely going to get another contract offer from the Flames, he earned it. Fans and writers alike did not expect such a late signing however. Bouma and the Flames camp were likely having struggles coming to a term as Bouma's agent was surely looking for longer than a 1 year term. From the Flames point of view like Setoguchi the prospect pool continues to grow for the Flames and perhaps they won't need Bouma's services in years to come.

Lance Bouma led the Flames in hits and was second in the league among forwards for blocked shots. That alone should justify Bouma's spot as a 4th line role which providing small sparks of offensive and speed. Bouma continues to develop nicely after his season ending injury led many fans to speculate if we would ever see Lance Bouma again. Well fans he's here to stay.

Karri Ramo's new mask

Ramo's new mask was released into the twitter world and does the mask ever get rave reviews. Ravens, Crows and Skulls. Nicely done Karri.

Complete link below

http://ingoalmag.com/masks/poes-the-raven-returns-for-ramos-new-flames-mask/