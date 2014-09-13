Flames Open Young Stars Tournament With 6-4 Win
Photo Credit: Clint Trahan, CalgaryFlames.com

Friday night, the mood is set, the Flames and Jets young stars took to the ice which for many fans marked their first taste of hockey since the NHL Season came to a close just a few months back.

The Flames got off to a slow start in the game allowing the Jets to jump into a shots advantage with many of the bounces going the Jets way. Calgary throughout much of the 1st period fought back at times with quality scoring chances but lacked quantity of shots.

The most intriguing line for the Flames in the 1st period was Gaudreau-Arnold-Smith who showed some flashes of chemistry. The line seemingly has all the pieces to create quality scoring chances. Late in the 1st period the Flames were caught on a bad bounce in the Jets zone which led Austen Brassard to tap a goal past Joni Ortio with just 22 seconds remaining in the frame to give Winnipeg the lead heading into the 1st period but not before Van Brabant and Lowry dropped the mitts in a quick bout.

The second period was and is every hockey fans dream. Scoring, and tons of it. Both clubs combined for 7 goals in the frame that saw back and forth scoring. Josh Jooris scored for the Flames on a two on zero play with Ferland to make the game 1-1 but, Jooris and his club soon down by two goals from Ehlers and Lodge and suddendly the Jets before the 10 minute mark in the period were up 4-2 on the Flames.

Then this happened. Gaudreau jumps off the bench, keeps the play in the zone (just barely), absolutely outdangles the defencemen to roof it past Hellebuyck. This goal is simply magical and from a very special player. 