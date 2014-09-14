Comeback Cats: Dmitry Kulikov

Dmitry Kulikov was the Florida Panthers' first draft in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. He was drafted from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the 14th overall pick and only after playing one year of junior hockey. Expectations for the young Russian were high after the draft. These expectations were only heightened when he made the team out of training camp that following season.

Kulikov played well enough to earn himself a permanent spot on the roster and has never been sent back to Juniors or to the American Hockey League. His career year in total points thus far was in his third year (2011-2012 season) in the league, helping the Panthers with 28 points and the teams first playoff appearance in over a decade. However, after that season things became a little bit rough for him and the team.

Coming off a league wide strike due to labor negotiations, the Florida Panthers stumbled out of the gates. The team play was so poor that they finished last in the standings. Kulikov did not help much by sitting out training camp do to a contract dispute. His statistical numbers that season (shortened to 48 games) were the lowest of his career, only managing 10 points. However, the most troubling of observations were that Kulikov was becoming a defense liability with his positioning. The following season was his best year in goal scoring, tallying a total of 8 goals. However, the questions in regard to his positioning still remained. The Panthers once again had a dismal season and ended up next to last in the standings last year

It may be hard to believe but Dmitry Kulikov is currently the longest tenured Panther. The 23 year old is now entering his sixth season in the NHL, but still has a lot to prove on the ice. The high expectations of him coming out of the draft were almost realized until the his recent funk. Management of the Panthers still have faith in the young defense and moved forward in giving him a new contract. The Florida Panthers re-signed him to a three year contract worth $13 million dollars, or $4.3 million per season. Kulikov needs to regain his defensive edge and package it with his offensive skills. The Panthers hope the faith they are showing in him will be rewarded during this season and more to come.

With the roster changes made over the summer, many have Kulikov being paired on the first defensive line with Brian Campbell. Both are players are very skilled and have a knack for scoring. However, Kulikov will most likely be playing against opposing teams best forwards. If he can find his defense game, look for him to stand out among defensemen in the NHL. This year should be Kulikov's comeback year.