ComeBack Cats: Tomas Fleischmann

In this edition of "Comeback Cats" we take a look at Tomas Fleischmann. We will explore how his performance this year is crucial to the Florida Panthers, and their ability to make the Postseason.

His Prior Performance as a Panther

Signed on July 1, 2011, Tomas Fleischmann was viewed as a head-scratcher by many across the NHL. Why? He was coming off a career-threatening Pulmonary embolism after a phenomenal stretch with the Colorado Avalanche. He had put up 21 points in 22 games after being dealt from the Washington Capitals, before his season suddenly came to an end. After signing a four-year, $18 million contract, he paid immediate dividends and was vital in the Panthers winning the Southeast Division title in 2011-2012, playing along linemates Stephen Weiss and Kris Versteeg, he netted 27 goals, and 61 points, leading the Panthers while playing every game. Coming into the lockout-shortened 2013 season, expectations were high, and he did not disappoint, leading the team again by putting up 35 points in the 48 games, as the team struggled mightily and finished dead last in the NHL.

Why He is a Comeback Candidate

Having quickly cemented himself as the best offensive performer on the Panthers, Fleischmann came into the 2013-2014 season looking to take on even more of the offensive load on a team full of young forwards. Unfortunately, Fleischmann never got going, and put up a career low in points over the course of a season. His eight goals, and 28 points in 80 games was still high on the list for the team, which finished 29th in the NHL, but not what was expected after scoring at a roughly .73 ppg pace as a Panther. When you look at the numbers, you automatically think his play was a major problem, but if you watched the games, you know that is not necessarily the case. From early on in the season, luck was not on his side. He was hitting posts, getting robbed, pucks were bouncing on him, and that most definitely shook his confidence. He did not even make the Czech Olympic team, which most likely made matters worse.

From what was seen, his big issues last year really came from his expanded role. He was playing the point on the power-play, which was a bad strategy by then interim coach Peter Horachek. Also, both Horachek and prior coach Kevin Dineen, would use the man nicknamed "Flash" on the penalty kill. As an offense-first kind of player, Fleischmann struggled in both roles, as the Panthers had the worst ranking power-play AND worst ranking penalty kill in the NHL.

Can He Bounce Back?

There is no reason to believe that Fleischmann cannot regain his form from 2011 through 2013. With the recent additions made by the Panthers during the offseason, including Dave Bolland and Jussi Jokinen, plus the potential development of budding offensive stars like Jonathan Huberdeau, Aleksander Barkov and Nick Bjugstad, Fleischmann will have a slightly reduced role. If he can play relaxed and put up points, he may end up earning back his top-six minutes. With these additions, he may not have to be right at the top of the list for production on the team, but he must do better than last season to give the team its best chance to make the postseason. On top of all of these factors, this is the final year of the aforementioned four-year deal, so he very well may be playing for a contract - be it from Florida or anyone else - which may be his final chance at a significant deal. At the age of 30, his production this season will play an instrumental roll in his career. Should the Panthers be out of the race come trade-deadline time, expect Fleischmann to be dealt to a contender, his performance to that point would determine the value the Panthers get in return.

Tomas Fleischmann is today's "Comeback Cat" because he has shown in the past he is a capable offensive performer. Many people have written him off because of one bad year at the age of 29, but while he will be given a reduced role to start the year, early production should provide the major boost his confidence needs in order to find his way back into the good graces of teammates, fans, analysts, and executives alike. Even more important than that, that boost and added production can go a long way for a historically offensively dry Florida Panthers team.