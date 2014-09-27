Blackhawks Fall At Home 4-1

The Chicago Blackhawks looked rough Friday night, Chicago was outnumbered on faceoff wins and created way too many turnovers, which resulted in Ranger goals. The first period started out great, that is if you are a Rangers fan.

The Rangers started the scoring early, after a turnover by Chicago’s Patrick Sharp, Oscar Lindberg rifled one past Corey Crawford at the 0:50 mark in the first period. Following the early goal, the Rangers started to slow down on defense and nearly let the 6'3" 205 pound Dennis Rasmussen to find the back of the net to even the score, however it was the glove of Henrik Lundqvist that denied that opportune chance. New York would tickle the twine once again late in the period, when Anthony Duclair lite the lamp at the 10:56 mark; Rick Nash and Derick Brassard would be awarded the assists. Duclair’s goal would finish the period and give New York the two goal lead heading into the 2nd.

Following the 1st period, Blackhawks defenseman Stephen Johns had this to say about playing in his first NHL game, “It’s a dream come true in its self, as a kid you dream to put on an NHL jersey and to be able to put on a Chicago Blackhawks jersey and be part of this organization it’s an unbelievable experience and words can’t describe it.”

The 2nd period began with a penalty roughly 5 minutes into play. Chicago’s Pierre-Cedric Labrie and New York’s Dylan Mcllrath each received penalties for fighting. However, Mcllarth would also receive a game misconduct as the instigator, which ended his night early. The fight seemed to fuel the young Blackhawk Dennis Rasmussen as he found the back of the net at the 9:37 mark in the 2nd; Phillip Danault would be accredited with the assist. Following Rasmussen’s goal, New York would pull Henrik Lundqvist and bring in Cedrick Desjardins who would finish the night in the crease. Both teams would come up empty throughout the rest of the way in the 2nd, leaving New York up 2-1 heading into the third.

Corey Crawford started out the third period with two outstanding saves, one came glove side and the other was a diving right pad save to deny Lee Stempinak’s shot. The rest of the third period was very quiet, that was until Chicago’s Pierre-Cedric Labrie was called for holding. Labrie’s holding penalty put New York on the man advantage which in turn resulted in a J.T. Miller goal at the 13:38 mark which put New York up 3-1. Chicago would go downhill from that point on as they created more turnover’s, made sloppy passes and eventually let New York score again. The goal was scored by New York’s, Marek Hrivik at the 16:38 mark and would be the final nail in the coffin for a tired Blackhawks team.

Here are some stats from the game: