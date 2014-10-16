Red Wings Fall To Bruins 3-2 After Shootout

The scoring was back and forth all game but, unfortunately for the Red Wings, the Bruins came away with the victory. Boston got an early goal from David Krejci in the first five minutes off of the assist from Kelly, but Detroit would answer three minutes later with a hustle goal from Tomas Tatar, his first of the season.

Early in that first period, both Glendening and Anderson had open opportunities near the net, but they were turned away by Boston's keeper Tuukka Rask. Boston sent a flurry of shots towards Detroit keeper Jimmy Howard in the first period, as they tallied eight shots in the first twelve minutes. All in all, the Bruins outshot the Red Wings 39-20 in this game, as each keeper let two get past them.

After the hot offensive start, both teams defenses settled in. In the second period, however, Reilly Smith notched his second goal of this young season with a top corner wrist shot. The assists went to Bergeron and Marchand and the Bruins would take a 2-1 lead into the locker room. The third period started strong for the Red Wings, as youngster Gustav Nyquist scored his third goal of the season. It turned rough for Detroit, though, as Nyquist and fellow winger Johan Franzen were each slapped with early penalties. The Red Wings held tough and killed both penalties in the period, bringing them to a flawless 10-10 on penalty kills this season. A few minutes later, Center Henrik Zetterburg fired a rocket to Nask, for which he had to quickly change his angle to save. That shot would be the best opportunity for Detroit after Nyquists' goal, but neither team would find the back of the net again as the game headed to OT.

The Bruins outshot the Wings 4-2 in that Sudden Death period, but no goals were scored. In the shootout, Boston's aforementioned David Krejci and Reilly Smith, the two goal scorers in regulation, got the job done, while Nyquist and Nestrasil missed their attempts.

Detroit has fallen to 1-1-1 while the Bruins improve to 2-3-0 on the 2014 season.