New Jersey Devils Starting Season Well: Can They Sustain Success?

The New Jersey Devils entered this season with a lot to prove and question marks surrounding the team. The Devils were entering their first season since 1992 without Martin Brodeur as starting goaltender as Cory Schneider took over the starting job. Devils' General Manager Lou Lamoriello added offense to the roster with key additions in Mike Cammalleri and Martin Havlat during the offseason to help bolster the much beleaguered offense from a season. The question still remained: How would this all translate into success on the ice?

Through the season's first three games, The Devils are now 3-0 prior to tonight's game against the Washington Capitals in the nation's capital. A big part of the reason why the Devils have gotten off to such a red hot start has been the goaltending of Corey Schneider.

Schneider began the season as the new starting goaltender of the Devils after signing a seven year-$42 million dollar contract back in July. The netminder has gotten off to a tremendous start since Opening Night a week ago in Philadelphia. After allowing four goals in that game against the Philadelphia, Schneider has proceeded to stop 54 of the next 56 shots combined in the wins - the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning. Schneider has a .937 save percentage in the teams first three games to go along with a 3-0 record.

The Devils have improved tremendously offensively and the numbers have proven that. The Devils rank third in the NHL with 4.3 goals per game which is remarkable considering how bad the Devils were offensively a year ago in which they ranked 27th in scoring with 2.4 goals per game. They have been strong on the defensive side of the puck allowing 2.0 goals per game which is ranked 10th in the NHL.

One big reason why the Devils have been so improved offensively is because of the scoring contribution from all four lines. Through the teams first three games, 10 different players have scored at least a goal. Mike Cammalleri leads the team in goals with four as well as points with five.

With the way the season has started for the Devils, there is little reason to believe that they will not be able to sustain such high level of success. We will keep you updated with all things on the New Jersey Devils